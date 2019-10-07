Heating & Cooling Market’s annual consumption to hit 60 EJ by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Key companies operating in the heating & cooling market include Siemens, Johnson Control, Daikin, Lennox, Trane, Rheem, Goodman, Mitsubishi, Haier, Ingersoll Rand, Danfoss, Empower, Fortum, SNC Lavalin and Veolia.

Global Heating & Cooling Market exceeded USD 1 trillion in 2018 and is set to cross an annual consumption of 60 Exa-Joule by 2025, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Stringent measures with an aim to curb carbon emissions in line with extreme climatic conditions will foster the demand for effective HVAC systems.

Heat derivatives accounted for a significant portion of the overall energy consumption and is expected to sustain a proportionate growth. Rapid adoption of cogeneration technologies coupled with technological improvements across micro CHP installations will positively influence the business scenario. In addition, rising share of electricity-based heat supply networks along with integration of renewable energy infrastructure will foster the industry share. Moreover, refurbishment and expansion of district heating (DH) networks in alignment to the energy efficiency concord will further complement the business outlook.

Demand for district heating infrastructure is gaining impetus on account of their lower thermal losses and effective fuel utilization.

Stringent energy efficiency concord across developed economies is expected to drive the industry growth.

Integration of effective cogeneration technologies in buildings to augment renewable based heating & cooling consumption.

Companies opt for strategic alliances with technology providers to implement effective monitoring & control.

Large scale suburban migration & ongoing industrial expansion across Asia Pacific & Middle East have led to considerable increase in demand for space and water heating & cooling.

Large scale suburban migration favored by ongoing industrial expansion across emerging economies in line with rising disposable income and demographic changes will fuel the industry growth. Technological upliftment, minimal thermal losses, fuel flexibility, sustainable network deployment coupled with stringent energy efficiency mandates will foster the business scenario. Moreover, rise in competence across the HVAC industry supported by increasing consumption across niche markets will establish a favorable business platform.

Heating & cooling market will escalate over 2% by 2025 across the U.S. Increase in demand for space heating & cooling units along with an upsurge in consumer expenditure from residential & commercial front will augment the industry size. Progressive initiatives to aid energy efficiency along with favorable norms to curtail CO2 emissions will further complement the industry outlook. Governing authorities in 2018 have claimed a reduction of over 25% in overall national emissions from the energy sector over the last decade.

Upsurge in demand for efficient heating & cooling solutions in line with favorable policies to support HVAC integration across the residential deployments will propel the industry share. Moreover, integration of energy management systems (HEMS) accompanied by green building reforms will boost the technological adoption. Rise in urban population, real estate investments along with ongoing integration of decentralized generating systems will further complement the industry outlook.

Industries in 2018, incurred over USD 300 Billion of expenditure towards heating & cooling activities. Operational protection from leakages through curtailment in conveyance losses have been few parameters fueling the demand for efficient district heating infrastructure across industrial units. Integration of biomass aided DH units have inculcated an energy efficient & environment friendly operational scenario across chemical plants. Moreover, introduction of wood pellet-based fuel subject to their abundance & processional feasibility will complement the industry scenario.

Industry giants have developed various integral technology and research platforms to suffice the technological enhancements with an aim to foster their market penetration. Revenue generation through service provisions along with long term strategic tie-ups with utilities have been a major strategic breakthrough. Moreover, global focus towards sustainable generation technologies have rendered industry players to adopt and deliver cost effective and technologically coherent HVAC systems. Leading market participants have aligned their focus towards emerging markets across Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

