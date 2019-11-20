Heavily Regulated Cannabis Industry Finds Relief With Armanino’s Integration Solution for Leading Seed-to-Sale Platform

Integration packs provide a single accounting solution to meet regulatory compliance and traceability issues

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced a partnership with leading seed-to-sale software platform LeafLogix by offering integration packs with leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.

The cannabis industry has been hard-pressed with regulations, and the market lacks accounting solutions that offer customized options addressing compliance needs. This solution ensures cannabis businesses are in line with state financial regulations from cultivation to the point of sale by tracking and reporting in all stages of the cannabis process. The holistic integration provides a single solution solving traceability and compliance issues that surface as cannabis businesses navigate evolving regulations and significant industry growth.

“Few firms have jumped into cannabis, while Armanino is doubling down investing in much-needed customized technology solutions for this vertical,” said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino LLP. “This solution gives cannabis businesses the right tools and advisory expertise to properly track and report operational and financial transactions for tax purposes, budgeting and forecasting, compliance and investor requirements.”

Armanino’s Integration Packs for LeafLogix are delivered with tax, accounting and consulting expertise solely focused on the cannabis industry, offering clients the technology to meet regulatory compliance and scale for growth, as well as the expert knowledge to support all components of operating a cannabis business.

The integration packs work with leading ERP platforms such as Sage Intacct, Microsoft Dynamics GP, Microsoft Dynamics 365 or NetSuite to ensure fast, accurate and reliable data analysis for credible transactions. This automation allows clients to reduce error-prone manual data entry and perform critical accounting functions without duplicating efforts.

Armanino’s Cannabis team provides clients with the right solutions, best practices and guidance every step of the way, to maximize operational efficiencies and compliance for planned growth and future success. The partnership elevates the cannabis industry by providing both a cohesive solution and a roadmap for any type of cannabis vertical.

“Our partnership with Armanino strengthens our position for our users by taking full advantage of their accounting integration packs and cannabis industry expertise through our seed-to-sale platform,” said James Minutello, CEO of LeafLogix.

To learn more about Armanino’s Integration Packs for LeafLogix and other accounting and consulting solutions for the cannabis industry, please visit: https://www.armaninollp.com/industries/cannabis/

About LeafLogix

LeafLogix is a seed-to-sale ERP solution supporting growers, distributors, processors and retailers in recreational cannabis, medical cannabis, hemp and CBD. With a service footprint spanning three continents and 35 states, as well as D.C. and Puerto Rico, LeafLogix products cover the full vertical of operational needs including POS, wholesale distribution, e-commerce, cultivation, processing, reporting and more. LeafLogix has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Denver, Toronto and Bogota. To learn more, visit www.leaflogix.com .

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP ( www.armaninollp.com ) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Global, one of the world’s major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group ( www.amfmediagroup.com ), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital ( www.intersectcapitalllc.com ) is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.