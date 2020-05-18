Heavy Construction Equipment in Round Rock, TX Up for Sale on AllSurplus.com Online Auction Marketplace

BETHESDA, Md., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), a global solution provider in the reverse supply chain with the world’s largest marketplace for business surplus, is pleased to highlight its current auction for construction machinery located in Round Rock, TX through its newest online auction marketplace, www.AllSurplus.com . The auction includes heavy equipment from Caterpillar, John Deere and Volvo and closes on May 27, 2020.

“The construction equipment assets for sale in Round Rock provide an opportunity for buyers to invest in equipment with a lower upfront cost than purchasing new machines,” said Michael Smith, senior director heavy equipment sales for Liquidity Services. “By purchasing previously owned assets, can speed the time to productivity, which is critical in today’s environment.”

Featured assets include:

2011 Caterpillar RM500 Rotary Mixer

2006 Volvo A25D Articulated Dump Truck

2013 John Deere 210G Hydraulic Excavator

2011 Caterpillar 320D Hydraulic Excavator

2013 Caterpillar 420D Loader Backhoe

Interested buyers can view the items through the www.AllSurplus.com marketplace. For further questions, please contact Michael Smith and Cody Jones at [email protected] or 832-622-0133.

AllSurplus currently has nearly 10,000 assets for sale including construction, mining, energy and farming equipment from leading manufacturers including dozers, excavators, backhoes, loaders, trenchers, skid steers and buckets. Detailed asset descriptions, photographs and inspection reports are available through the listing pages for each asset.

AllSurplus is Liquidity Services’ newest online marketplace for business surplus, ranging from heavy equipment to transportation assets and industrial machinery. AllSurplus is the smartest, fastest way to sell heavy equipment as sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. AllSurplus is powered by the one of the most experienced and trusted companies in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services, which has supported over 14,000 sellers and 3.6 million buyers across the globe. AllSurplus buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 14,000 sellers worldwide. With over $8 billion in completed transactions, and approximately 3.6 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com .

Contact:

Liquidity Services

Julie Davis

202.558.6234

[email protected]