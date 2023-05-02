Heidelberg Materials has completed the acquisition of The SEFA Group, Inc., the largest beneficiator of fly ash sold for use in concrete products in the U.S.

Winyah STAR Plant The SEFA Group’s Winyah STAR Plant in Georgetown, South Carolina

Irving, Texas, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heidelberg Materials announced today that it has completed the purchase of The SEFA Group Inc., the largest recycler of fly ash sold for use in concrete products in the United States. This acquisition further strengthens the company’s cementitious footprint in the key Southeastern U.S. market and provides a solid platform for growth on the path to carbon neutrality.

Based in Lexington, South Carolina, the operations of The SEFA Group include five business units, five utility partners, 20 locations and more than 500 employees. The SEFA Group currently supplies quality fly ash to more than 800 concrete plants in 13 states.

With this transaction completed, Heidelberg Materials reaches another milestone in its continued focus on portfolio optimization and moves forward with positioning the company as the front runner on the path to carbon neutrality and circular economy in the construction materials industry.

“We are pleased to complete this important acquisition and we welcome the SEFA Group and its more than 500 hundred employees to Heidelberg Materials,” said Chris Ward, President and CEO of Heidelberg Materials North America. “The SEFA Group is an exciting addition to our businesses in North America and we look forward to the possibilities ahead.”

About Heidelberg Materials North America

Based in Irving, Texas, Heidelberg Materials North America is part of Heidelberg Materials, one of the world’s largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions. At the center of our actions lies our responsibility for the environment. We are pioneers on the road to carbon neutrality and circular construction. We’re developing new, sustainable building materials as well as intelligent digital solutions.

Attachment

Winyah STAR Plant

