Heidelberg Materials acquires RMS Gravel, Inc., a sand & gravel producer in the Central New York area.

Irving, Texas, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heidelberg Materials announced today that is has acquired all operating assets and reserves of RMS Gravel Inc., a producer of high-quality sand and gravel products located in the Central New York market. The assets of RMS include a single quarry with a fixed processing plant, five portable crushing plants and a material hauling business.

“The acquisition of RMS further strengthens our vertically integrated footprint in the growing Central New York area,” said Alex Car, President of the Northeast Region for Heidelberg Materials North America. “These assets are a great addition to our existing operations in this key market and we expect a number of efficiencies and synergies as a result.”

This recent acquisition is in keeping with the company’s strategic plan to optimize its portfolio in core markets and strengthen its existing businesses through bolt-on acquisitions.

About Heidelberg Materials North America

Based in Irving, Texas, Heidelberg Materials North America is part of Heidelberg Materials, one of the world’s largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions. At the center of our actions lies our responsibility for the environment. We are pioneers on the road to carbon neutrality and circular construction. We’re developing new, sustainable building materials as well as intelligent digital solutions.

CONTACT: Jeff Sieg Heidelberg Materials North America 972-653-6011 jeff.sieg@heidelbergmaterials.com