Heidi Sexton Appointed to Community Bank Advisory Council

SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sound Community Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Heidi Sexton to the national Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) (the Bureau) Community Bank Advisory Council. These experts advise Bureau leadership on a broad range of consumer financial issues and emerging market trends.

“The Bureau is able to protect consumers in the financial marketplace better when it receives input from a wide range of experts and stakeholders,” said Director Kathleen L. Kraninger. “With the enhancements we made earlier this year to the structure of the advisory committee program, I am confident that these groups will be able to hit the ground running in their efforts to provide meaningful feedback on Bureau policy and regulations. I look forward to working with them.” Advisory committee membership reflects the expertise across the range of issues under the Bureau’s jurisdiction. Sexton’s term was renewed for a second year and joins existing members of the Council.

Heidi Sexton is Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Sound Community Bank. She is responsible for the management of Technology Services, Retail Support Services, Compliance, and Marketing Departments. Additionally, she chairs the Enterprise Risk Management Committee and the Strategic Project Committee. She achieved the Bank’s President’s Club designation and received several “Team of the Year” awards throughout her career. Heidi joined the Bank in 2007 as an Operations Manager.

Heidi received her Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire. Additionally, she holds several professional certifications including a Certified Internal Auditor, Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager and is a graduate of the Washington Bankers Association’s Executive Development Program. Sexton is a student at Pacific Coast Banking School.

Heidi is passionate about providing financial education and serves as a volunteer and Board Member of Financial Beginnings, a non-profit that provides youth to adult programs at no cost. Heidi also enjoys spending time with her family, including her 11 year old daughter, wine tasting, and planning her family’s next adventure.

Sound Community Bank is a Seattle-based community bank, providing personal and business banking services in King, Pierce, Snohomish, Jefferson and Clallam Counties, and on the web at www.soundcb.com. Sound Community Bank is a subsidiary of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBC).

