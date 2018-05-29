Breaking News
Home / Top News / Heidi Sexton Named Executive Vice President

Heidi Sexton Named Executive Vice President

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

SEATTLE, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sound Community Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Heidi Sexton, Chief Operating Officer, to Executive Vice President.

Sexton is responsible for identification and mitigation of risk through oversight of the Enterprise Risk Management and Compliance Management functions.  In addition, Sexton is responsible for Information Technology, Systems Support and Operations, Project Management, and Policies and Procedures.  She grew up in banking, beginning her career as a teller while in college.  Upon receiving her BA in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, she moved to San Francisco and subsequently Seattle working as a Director for RSM McGladrey.  Sexton joined Sound Community Bank in 2007 and previously served as the Vice President of Operations managing deposit, electronic, and lending operations.  She currently holds a number of professional certifications including Certified Internal Auditor, Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager and is a graduate of the Washington Bankers Association’s Executive Development Program. 

Sexton is passionate about providing financial education and serves as a volunteer and Board Member of Financial Beginnings, a non-profit that provides youth to adult programs at no cost.  In her spare time, she participates with her daughter in various extra-curricular activities, enjoys wine tasting, and researching her family’s next adventure.

Sound Community Bank is a Seattle-based community bank, providing personal and business banking services in King, Pierce, Snohomish, Jefferson and Clallam Counties, and on the web at www.soundcb.com.  Sound Community Bank is a subsidiary of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC).

For additional information:
 
Media Contact:
Brady Robb
Marketing Director
(206) 448-0884 ext. 202

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.