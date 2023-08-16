Height adjustable desks have evolved into an increasingly significant part of enterprises and offices due to its ability to enhance workplaces

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global market for height adjustable desk was estimated to have garnered a global market valuation around US$ 4.6 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow with a booming 4.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 7.2 billion.

When employees can adjust their desks to their chosen height, they have fewer complaints of discomfort and pain, better posture, and enhanced attention, resulting in increased efficiency and comfort. Standing desks enable employees to alternate between sitting and standing during the course of the day, therefore reducing tiredness.

Adjustable desks also help to increase attention, blood flow, and the likelihood of long-term health problems by encouraging movement. Adjustable desks can also assist employees in personalizing their workstation to better meet their unique needs, boosting motivation and productivity.

The demand for ergonomic workplace items like electric standing desks as well as adjustable standing desks is predicted to expand, which will lead to growth in the market globally. The market for height adjustable desks is expanding as a result of the huge rise in popularity of goods with ergonomic designs for the workplace.

Key Findings of Market Report

It is projected that rising demand for ergonomic office furniture will fuel the height-adjustable desk industry.

Height adjustable desks are in high demand due to expansion in end-use sectors including IT & telecom, education, and healthcare.

North America holds a significant market share for height-adjustable desks as a result of its emphasis on workplace ergonomics and employee well-being.

Market Trends for Height Adjustable Desks

Height adjustable desks are in high demand due to expansion in end-use sectors including education, IT & telecom, and healthcare. These sectors need a lot of standing and sitting, therefore adjustable desks offer a comfortable option that can be customized to the user’s posture. Adjustable desks frequently incorporate features that improve workstation ergonomics and boost productivity. This can result in sharper attention, better posture, and less fatigue.

Businesses are spending more on ergonomic equipment to keep their workers healthy and effective. Long-term cost reductions may be realized through these investments. The demand for electric height adjustable desks is increasing as a result of increased urbanization and an increase in the number of workplaces being built.

Height Adjustable Desk Regional Market Outlook

North America holds a significant market share for height-adjustable desks as a result of its emphasis on workplace ergonomics as well as employee well-being.

Regional markets have advanced as a result of the numerous business establishments in the area and companies’ willingness to make investments in the well-being of their workforce.

Manufacturers are creating more innovative and practical designs in response to this demand. Businesses may select the ideal style for their office thanks to the availability of height-adjustable desks in a variety of sizes and forms.

Height-adjustable workstations are becoming more affordable, making them more available to organizations of all kinds. In the near future, this is projected to provide sizable height adjustable desk market prospects for competitors in the North American area.

Asia Pacific region is also gaining traction owing to the rising sales and demand of these products. The industry has made considerable strides in nations like Japan and China attributable to the adoption of contemporary workplace styles and the rise in public awareness of the health advantages of ergonomic furniture.

Global Height Adjustable Desk Market: Key Players

The majority of businesses invest a lot of money in thorough research and development initiatives, mostly to create cutting-edge items. The research and projection of the market for height adjustable desks indicates that product portfolio growth and mergers and acquisitions are the primary tactics used by manufacturers.

Steelcase Inc., Herman Miller, Ergotorn, Varidesk, Humanscale, IKEA, Uplift Desk, Autonomous, Ergomaker, and Evodesk are manufacturers that are active in the worldwide market. The newest market trends, styles, and developments for height adjustable desks are helping to drive up demand for the product. Some developments by the key players in the global market for height adjustable desks are:

Herman Miller unveiled the Passport table in 2023. This height-adjustable table is great for home offices, coworkers’ spaces, and hybrid workspaces. The item comes in two sizes. The table’s height adjustment range is between 22 x 16 and 28 x 20. A variant that may be customized is also offered for this adjustable table.

Ergotron unveiled the CareFit Combo System, a wall-mounted workstation utilized mostly in the healthcare and IT industries, in 2022. The creation of new items would aid the business in increasing its market share.

Global Height Adjustable Desk Market Segmentation

Type Electric Height Adjustable Desk Manual Height Adjustable Desk

Application Office Home

End-user Individual Commercial Education Institutes Offices Others (Banks, etc.) Industrial

Distribution Channel Online Company-owned Website E-commerce Websites Offline Hypermarkets / Supermarkets Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



