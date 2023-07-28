Value-added service reduces cost of maintaining critical informational displays.

Lumex Display Adapting Service Lumex adapts Vacuum Fluorescent Display applications to new LCD, OLED, or LED displays with the Lumex Display Adapting Service (LDAS)

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heilind Electronics, a leading distributor of electronic components, is proud to announce Lumex’s Display Adapting Service or LDASSM.

This collaboration will enable Heilind Electronics to offer its customers an innovative value-added solution to replace Vacuum Fluorescent Display (VFD) components that are nearing end of life and enhance the performance and appearance of display applications.

By leveraging proprietary firmware and pin-to-pin compatibility, Lumex can significantly improve the visual quality of displays without the need for costly replacements or extensive re-engineering. This service provides a cost-effective solution for customers seeking to replace and enhance their existing displays without compromising on quality or functionality. LDASSM leverages OLED, LCD, and LED displays options to replace VFDs with modern and durable alternatives.

With this program, Heilind Electronics will be able to provide its customers with access to Lumex’s cutting-edge technology and expertise in display adaptation.

To request more information about your LDASSM project needs, visit Heilind.com

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About Lumex

For over 30 years, Lumex, an Illinois Tool Works Inc., company, has been a global leader in the optoelectronics industry, with the broadest range of high efficiency, high performance, LED indicator lights, custom LEDs, LED backlighting, and LCDs in the industry. With thousands of standard products and a focus on semi-custom and custom LED lights designs, Lumex is a valuable resource for quality and innovation.

Lumex Display Adapting Service

