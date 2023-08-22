Robust and compact high voltage, surface mount, fuses.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heilind Electronics, a global distribution leader of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor products, announces the inclusion of the Bel Fuse 0ACF Series High Voltage SMD Fuse in its extensive product portfolio.

With a high voltage rating of 1000VDC and high breaking capacity, this fuse ensures reliable performance and protection. The current range of 800mA to 3A allows for flexibility in different circuit configurations. Operating within a temperature range of -40ºC to +105ºC, the 0ACF Series can withstand extreme conditions.

Bel’s 0ACF fuse is fully compliant with the EU Directive 2011/65/EU and amending directive 2015/863, while also meeting the RoHS exemption 7(a) requirements. The High Voltage SMD Fuse is AEC-Q compliant, ensuring its suitability for automotive applications.

Measuring at a compact 5x5x32mm, the 0ACF Series offers a space-saving solution without compromising performance. Its small physical size makes it suitable for a wide range of applications where space is limited including EV and EV infrastructure.

For more information about the Bel Fuse 0ACF Series High Voltage SMD Fuse and other Bel Fuse products offered by Heilind Electronics, please visit www.heilind.com.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About Bel

Bel (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) designs, manufactures, and markets a broad array of products that include circuit protection, connectors, cable assemblies, discrete components, magnetics, and power supplies. The Company serves a global market and operates facilities around the world.

