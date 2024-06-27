Newly developed right-angle DF60FS offers high-current capabilities and space-savings.

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor products, features the Hirose DF60FS Series right-angle crimp socket. This robust and high-current offering is a member of Hirose’s EnerBee power connector family developed for demanding applications including data centers, industrial machinery, and renewable energy systems.

Key Features of the Hirose DF60FS Series:

High-Current Capacity: The DF60FS series supports up to a 65A current rating, ensuring robust performance in high-power applications.

Reliable Connection: Equipped with a secure 5-point contact and independent contact springs, this series provides a tactile click when mated.

Safe Installation: Installers are protected by finger-safe electric shock protection.

Compact Design: Despite its high-current capacity, the DF60FS series maintains a pitch of only 10.16mm while simplifying cable routing, saving valuable space in application designs.

Product Specifications:

Rated Current: Up to 65A

Rated Voltage: 1000V AC/DC

Operating Temperature Range: -55 to +105°C

For more information about the Hirose DF60FS Series Wire-to-Board Connectors, and to shop available inventory, please visit Heilind’s website or contact your local Heilind representative.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About Hirose

Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. is a leading global supplier of innovative interconnects, with sales of over $1.5 billion to customers worldwide. Hirose employs advanced engineering services, superior customer support, and worldwide manufacturing capabilities to provide value-based connector solutions for various industries including industrial, telecommunication, consumer electronics, computer, and automotive. More information can be found on Hirose Electric’s corporate website at www.hirose.com.

