Omron’s G9KB PCB DC Relay is a high power and space saving solution.

Heilind Electronics offers Omron relay solutions including the High Power DC G9KB. The G9KB is a compact DC relay capable of handing high power applications.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heilind Electronics, a globally renowned distributor of electronic components, announces availability of the Omron G9KB High Power PCB DC Relay within its comprehensive product portfolio.

The Omron G9KB Relay is a powerful solution for increasing electrical demands and shrinking product packaging. The high-capacity G9KB can switch up to 50A at 600VDC bi-directionally. This eliminates additional switching componentry in already-crowded circuit boards.

Capable of handling robust power requirements, the Omron G9KB Relay is ideal for applications such as household electricity storage systems, power distribution units, electric vehicle charging stations, industrial machinery, and renewable energy systems.

Heilind Electronics prides itself on delivering superior customer service, ensuring a streamlined procurement process, and providing access to high-quality products. The inclusion of the Omron G9KB Relay in the company’s portfolio enables customers to create new and exciting power-saving devices.

Visit www.heilind.com to explore detailed information about the Omron G9KB High Power PCB DC Relay and conveniently browse available inventory.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management, and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About Omron

Omron is a global leader in automation solutions, including industrial automation, electronic components, healthcare, and social systems. With a focus on innovation and quality, Omron has been at the forefront of technological advancements for over 85 years. The company’s dedication to creating solutions that improve lives and contribute to a sustainable society has made it a trusted name in the industry.

