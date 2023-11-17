Enhanced connectivity in a waterproof, space-saving, hybrid design.

Heilind Electronics Featuring JAE JN13 All-Plastic Low-Profile Waterproof Connectors. Enhanced Connectivity with a Space-Saving and Waterproof Hybrid Design.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heilind Electronics, a premier global distributor of electronic components is featuring the JAE JN13 Series of connectors. This innovative all-plastic, low-profile connector is tailored for compact servomotors with metal housings, offering a hybrid solution that consolidates power, ground, and signal lines into a singular, space-efficient housing.

With an IP67 rating, the JN13 ensures waterproof integrity when mated. The design incorporates crimp termination contacts and a screw-fastened mating method to provide vibration resistance, ensure a dependable seal, and features a built-in grounding structure. The versatile JN13 further features a plug hood with a 180° selectable cable exit.

Applications and industries for the JN13 series include servomotors, robotics, industrial tools, and various other Industrial applications.

The JN13 series is available to order from Heilind. For more details on this product, please visit the Heilind Electronics website or contact a Heilind representative.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About JAE Electronics

JAE Electronics is a global leader in the design and manufacture of connectors, user interface devices, and aviation electronics. It is recognized for its innovative technologies in developing fine pitch board-to-board, board-to-cable, FPC, memory card, input/output, circular, industrial, automotive/transportation, energy storage, and waterproof connectors.

Attachment

Heilind Electronics Featuring JAE JN13 All-Plastic Low-Profile Waterproof Connectors.

CONTACT: David P. Warren Heilind Electronics 972-489-4752 dwarren@heilind.com