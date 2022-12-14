The WAGO 221 Series eliminates the need for tools in a compact and easy to use package.

Heilind Electronics Introduces WAGO’s 221 Series Compact Splicing Connectors WAGO’s 221 Series Compact Splicing Connectors provide space-savings and reassurance with proven lever technology in a compact form.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for WAGO, now offers the 221 Series Compact Splicing Connectors as part of its full line of WAGO connectors.

The WAGO LEVER-NUTS® 221 Series Compact Splicing Connector brings ease of use to a new compact form factor. The 221 Series is 40% smaller than its predecessor which frees up to 40% more junction box space for the end user.

WAGO’s proven lever technology accepts solid, stranded, and flexible wires up to 12 AWG. The clear housing allows visual verification of proper wire insertion. As project parameters change or scale, the 221 Series of Compact Splicing Connectors is completely re-usable to meet the demands of the job.

Applications for the WAGO 221 Series include lighting, home automation, and junction boxes.

To learn more about the WAGO 221 Series, please visit Heilind.com.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About WAGO

WAGO is a global leader of spring pressure electrical interconnect and automation solutions, with innovative products for the packaging, transportation, process, industrial and building automation markets. Among WAGO’s many innovations are wire and splicing connectors, which provide fast, maintenance-free installation in numerous interconnect applications.

Attachment

Heilind Electronics Introduces WAGO’s 221 Series Compact Splicing Connectors

CONTACT: David P. Warren Heilind Electronics 972-489-4752 dwarren@heilind.com