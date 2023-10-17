Lightweight, water resistant, small form factor (SFF) connectors for demanding applications.

Heilind Electronics Now Featuring ITT Cannon HDx™ Series Interconnect Solutions Pairing military-tested durability with the speeds required by commercial users, the HDx™ is a powerful USB 3.2 Gen 1, high-speed Ethernet, and HDMI data transmission connector solution.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for ITT Cannon introduces the ITT Cannon HDx™ connector series with standard and high-density contact layouts for USB 3.2 Gen 1, high-speed Ethernet, and HDMI data transmission.

Supports high-speed data with USB 3.2 Gen 1 up to 5Gbit/s, Ethernet up to 10Gbit/s, and HDMI up to 8.16Gbit/s. HDx™ connectors are ruggedized against water intrusion when submerged to 20 meters. Proven to complete over 5,000 mating cycles with 360° shielding.

HDx™ customers can rely on the same ruggedized technology used in military ground vehicles and soldier-worn equipment. Additional applications include medical, industrial, factory automation, robotics, energy, and measurement & testing.

To view Heilind’s available inventory or contact a representative, please visit Heilind.com.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About ITT Cannon

ITT Cannon is a leading global manufacturer of connector products serving international customers in the aerospace and defense, medical, energy, transportation, and industrial end markets. Whether delivering critical specs to aircraft pilots, streaming data through communications satellites, or giving expectant parents a first look at their unborn children, Cannon connects the world’s most important information to the people who need it.

Attachment

Heilind Electronics Now Featuring ITT Cannon HDx™ Series Interconnect Solutions

CONTACT: David P. Warren Heilind Electronics 972-489-4752 dwarren@heilind.com