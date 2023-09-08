Secure vital components in harsh environments indoors and out with the SunStrap.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Heyco, features the SunStrap line of PVC Coated Stainless Steel Straps.

For demanding wire management, panel security, and organization projects in harsh environments, the Heyco SunStrap succeeds where plastic or nylon wire ties fail. The PVC-coated stainless steel makes SunStraps reusable and resistant to sunlight. With 200 pounds of pull force, this solution improves durability.

SunStraps eliminate cutting single-use wire ties – simply feed the tail through the loop and bend the strap back on itself to secure. The SunStrap’s reusable design means that maintenance tasks can be performed without tedious cutting, removal, and replacing of traditional ties.

Heyco SunStraps are well suited to solar panel installations, HVAC, and other industrial harsh environment applications.

To view Heilind’s available inventory or contact a representative, please visit Heilind.com.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About Heyco

Heyco designs and manufactures molded wire protection products, plastic fasteners, molded components, and stamped electrical components to meet the needs of industrial, medical, appliance, transportation, alternative energy, lighting, and aerospace companies. Heyco also brings with it a modern, globally certified, U.S.-based manufacturing facility with vast expertise in injection molding, progressive stamping, over molding, and assembly processes and techniques.

