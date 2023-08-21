Versatile 1.89mm-pitch connector system supports design flexibility where space is limited.

Molex ConnTAK50 Connector System Molex ConnTAK50 connectors offer robust build-quality with compact size to meet the high demands of automotive applications.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heilind Electronics, a global leader in interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor products distribution, is now stocking the ConnTAK50 Connector System.

Key Features of the ConnTAK50 Connector System:

Standardized AK Interface: Featuring the Arbeitskreis (AK) connector interface, this system is inter-matable with other AK connectors. This universal standard, widely adopted in the automotive industry, ensures smooth integration and compatibility.

Featuring the Arbeitskreis (AK) connector interface, this system is inter-matable with other AK connectors. This universal standard, widely adopted in the automotive industry, ensures smooth integration and compatibility. Compact Design: With a 1.80mm pitch AK interface, ConnTAK50 offers the smallest automotive-grade connector system, addressing space limitations without compromising performance.

With a 1.80mm pitch AK interface, ConnTAK50 offers the smallest automotive-grade connector system, addressing space limitations without compromising performance. Dual-Row Flexibility: Available with 4 to 22 circuits, these connectors adapt to varied application needs, backed by two styles of connector position assurance (CPA) to guarantee appropriate mating.

Available with 4 to 22 circuits, these connectors adapt to varied application needs, backed by two styles of connector position assurance (CPA) to guarantee appropriate mating. Advanced Ergonomics: The patented CPA release mechanism meets stringent mating force prerequisites, simplifying assembly and diminishing operator strain.

The patented CPA release mechanism meets stringent mating force prerequisites, simplifying assembly and diminishing operator strain. Comprehensive Compatibility: Meeting LV 214, GMW 3191, and USCAR specifications, the ConnTAK50 adheres to European, Chinese, and US automotive standards alike.

Applications for the ConnTAK50 Connector System include in-vehicle switches, seat/mirror control, camera modules, lighting, HVAC, and more for automotive applications.

To explore the ConnTAK50 Connector System in-depth or to discuss procurement options, visit Heilind’s official website or get in touch with a Heilind product expert.

