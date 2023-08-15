Versatile illuminated switch built on the trusted NKK Switches KP Series platform.

NKK KP04 Series Illuminated Switch NKK KP04 illuminated switches are available in both RGBP full color spectrum and RGBW color with white illumination options.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heilind Electronics, a global leader in the distribution of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor products, is spotlighting the state-of-the-art KP04 series illuminated surface mount pushbuttons from NKK Switches.

With a streamlined design that extends just 0.906” (23.0mm) above the PC board to the cap’s pinnacle, this pushbutton switch is available in tactile/audible and nontactile options. Customers can choose between a flat, sculptured, or home key cap across three distinctive sizes, ensuring versatility and adaptability.

For those seeking expansive color variations, the RGB LED (RGBP) provides a full spectrum, guaranteeing stable consistent color options. The RGB plus white LED (RGBW) delivers a solution for those aiming to maintain a consistent white illumination by minimizing color tone variations.

The NKK KP04 series switch is ideal for broadcasting and A/V equipment, automation systems, and communications equipment.

To discover more about the NKK Switches KP04 series or to place an order, visit Heilind’s official website or contact a Heilind product specialist today.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About NKK Switches

NKK Switches is a global manufacturer of innovative electromechanical switches and programmable displays, setting the standard for quality and reliability in human-machine interface solutions. NKK provides full-service engineering support to include electronic system design, programming, and value-added services by combining over 65 years of expertise and a true commitment to our partners’ success.

