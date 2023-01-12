OneBlade 1.00mm Wire-to-Board Connector system’s modular design provides versatility to lower inventory management costs – a smart solution during supply chain disruptions.

Heilind Electronics Stocking Molex OneBlade 1.00mm Wire-to-Board Connector System Molex’s OneBlade 1.00mm-Pitch Wire-to-Board Connector System combines security and ease of use.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Molex, is stocking and shipping Molex’s OneBlade 1.00mm Wire-to-Board Connector System.

OneBlade connector’s single housing can be used interchangeably as a vertical or right-angle header consisting of only three components, which mitigates the risk of material shortages. This also means less production tooling is required; the innovative design allows Molex to invest in additional capacity when needed to support customers’ demands in a timely manner.

The connectors also feature a housing designed for vacuum pick and place, removing the need for cover tape, and increasing production efficiency.

OneBlade Wire-to-Board Connector System’s dual-contact design offers secure electrical contact and reliability for disruption-free operations. These products are ideal in consumer, home appliance and data center applications.

Visit Heilind’s website for more information about Molex’s OneBlade 1.00mm Wire-to-Board Connector System.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

