Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Heilind Electronics to Exhibit at International Boatbuilders’ Exhibition (IBEX) in Tampa, Florida

Heilind Electronics to Exhibit at International Boatbuilders’ Exhibition (IBEX) in Tampa, Florida

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

Heilind Electronics will join marine and boat building professionals as it displays a variety of marine interconnects and electromechanical products

Heilind to exhibit at IBEX 2022

Heilind Electronics will be exhibiting at IBEX in Tampa from September 27 through September 29.
Heilind Electronics will be exhibiting at IBEX in Tampa from September 27 through September 29.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, will be showcasing its marine interconnects, electromechanical products, and sensors at IBEX – North America’s largest technical trade event for marine industry professionals. At the show, Heilind will be featuring a wide variety of switches, cable glands, wire protection devices, and interconnect products from leading manufacturers, including Molex, Panduit, and TE Connectivity.

“As an IBEX exhibitor for over a decade, we enjoy coming back each year to showcase our assortment of cutting-edge maritime products,” said Andrew Smith, Territory Business Manager, Heilind Electronics. “It’s great to see many familiar faces and to discuss our offerings with new customers, as well.”

The exhibition will be held at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida from September 27 through September 29. Heilind will be at booth #3-1932 for the duration of the show.

 

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

Attachment

  • Heilind to exhibit at IBEX 2022 
CONTACT: David Warren
Heilind Electronics
972-489-4752
dwarren@heilind.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.