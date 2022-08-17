Heilind Electronics to Exhibit at International Boatbuilders’ Exhibition (IBEX) in Tampa, Florida

Heilind Electronics will join marine and boat building professionals as it displays a variety of marine interconnects and electromechanical products

Heilind to exhibit at IBEX 2022 Heilind Electronics will be exhibiting at IBEX in Tampa from September 27 through September 29.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, will be showcasing its marine interconnects, electromechanical products, and sensors at IBEX – North America’s largest technical trade event for marine industry professionals. At the show, Heilind will be featuring a wide variety of switches, cable glands, wire protection devices, and interconnect products from leading manufacturers, including Molex, Panduit, and TE Connectivity.

“As an IBEX exhibitor for over a decade, we enjoy coming back each year to showcase our assortment of cutting-edge maritime products,” said Andrew Smith, Territory Business Manager, Heilind Electronics. “It’s great to see many familiar faces and to discuss our offerings with new customers, as well.”

The exhibition will be held at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida from September 27 through September 29. Heilind will be at booth #3-1932 for the duration of the show.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

Attachment

Heilind to exhibit at IBEX 2022

CONTACT: David Warren Heilind Electronics 972-489-4752 dwarren@heilind.com