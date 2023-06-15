Heilind to exhibit sensor portfolio at North America’s premier sensor technology event.

Heilind Electronics Attending Sensors Converge 2023 Heilind Electronics will be exhibiting at Sensors Converge 2023 in Santa Clara, CA from June 21-22 at booth #1240.

WILMINGTON,MA, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, will showcase its line of sensor products, interconnects, and accessories at Sensors Converge 2023. At the show, Heilind will feature a variety of technologies from the top manufacturers including sensors for liquid level, pressure, position, proximity, temperature, and more. Featured products from All Sensors, Omron, PUI, SSI Technologies, and TE Connectivity will be presented by Heilind’s electronics specialists at Booth #1240.

“Sensors Converge is an important opportunity for Heilind to showcase our capabilities in delivering the best sensor tech to design engineers and leaders in exciting fields from IoT to autonomy and beyond,” said Alan Clapp, SVP at Heilind Electronics. “We look forward to welcoming visitors to our Heilind booth in Santa Clara and demonstrating our breadth of product knowledge and customer service firsthand.”

The show is being held at the Santa Clara Convention Center from June 21 through June 22—Meet Heilind’s electronics experts at booth #1240 throughout the show.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

CONTACT: David P. Warren Heilind Electronics 972-489-4752 dwarren@heilind.com