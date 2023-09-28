Visit Booth 3-1932 to discover how Heilind supports boat outfitters and shipbuilders with vital components and accessories.

Heilind is Exhibiting at IBEX 2023 in Tampa, FL Stop by booth 3-1932 to speak with Heilind’s electronics distribution experts.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, will be on hand at IBEX 2023 to share its catalog of interconnects, lighting, identification products, and more for the marine market.

Featured manufacturers from Heilind’s comprehensive line card include American Bright, Harting, Molex, Omron, Panduit, and TE Connectivity.

“Our Heilind teams are looking forward to returning to IBEX this year,” said Alan Clapp, SVP at Heilind Electronics. “We welcome visitors to stop by booth 3-1932 to learn how Heilind can help overcome supply chain hurdles and provide trusted products for their marine designs.”

IBEX 2023 takes place in Tampa, Florida at the Tampa Convention Center from October 3-5. Meet Heilind’s electronics distribution experts at booth 3-1932 for the duration of the show. Register to attend here.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

Attachment

CONTACT: David P. Warren Heilind Electronics 972-489-4752 dwarren@heilind.com