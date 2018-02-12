Heineken N.V. to nominate Mrs. Marion Helmes as Supervisory Board member

Breaking News
Amsterdam, 12 February 2018 – Heineken N.V. announced today that it will propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on 19 April 2018 that Mrs. Helmes be appointed as member of the Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V. If appointed, Mrs. Helmes will join the Audit Committee and in time become the Chair of the Audit Committee, taking over this role from Mr. Huët who will remain a member of the Audit Committee.

Mrs. Helmes (52) is an independent director and served as the Chief Financial Officer and Speaker of the Management Board of Celesio until 2014. She joined Celesio in 2012 from Q-Cells where she was Executive Board Member and Chief Financial Officer from 2010-2011. Prior to this, Mrs. Helmes spent over ten years with ThyssenKrupp where she was Chief Financial Officer from 2005-2010 of ThyssenKrupp Stainless and then of ThyssenKrupp Elevators. Mrs. Helmes holds a Master in Business Administration from the University of Berlin FU and completed her PhD in Economics and Business Administration at the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland.

Mrs. Helmes currently serves as a Supervisory Board member on the boards of UNIPER, British American Tobacco, Bilfinger, Prosiebensat.1 Media and NXP. She is also the Chair of the Audit Committee of Bilfinger and member of the Audit Committee at UNIPER, British American Tobacco, Prosiebensat.1 Media and NXP. She is in addition Senior Advisor for Germany at UBS Europe and from 2009-2014 was a member of the Supervisory Board and Audit Committee of Fugro. It is noted that Mrs. Helmes shall step down from the Bilfinger Supervisory Board at its 2018 AGM.

Subject to approval of the AGM on 19 April 2018 in respect of the nomination of Mrs. Helmes and the re-appointment of Mr. Fernández Carbajal, Mr. Astaburuaga Sanjinés and Mr. Huët, the composition of the Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V. will be as follows as per the end of next year’s AGM:

  • Hans Wijers (Chairman)
  • José Antonio Fernández Carbajal (Vice-Chairman)
  • Maarten Das (Delegated Member)
  • Michel de Carvalho
  • Christophe Navarre
  • Javier Astaburuaga Sanjinés
  • Jean-Marc Huët
  • Pamela Mars Wright
  • Yonca Brunini
  • Marion Helmes

             

ENDS
Press enquiries                                           
John-Paul Schuirink
E-mail: [email protected]                            
Tel: +31-20-5239-355                                             

Michael Fuchs
E-mail: [email protected]                        
Tel: +31-20-5239-355                                        

Investor and analyst enquiries
Federico Castillo Martinez
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: +31-20-5239-590

Chris MacDonald / Aris Hernández
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: +31-20-5239-590

Editorial information
HEINEKEN is the world’s most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 250 international, regional, local and speciality beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through “Brewing a Better World”, sustainability is embedded in the business and delivers value for all stakeholders. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We employ over 80,000 employees and operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY). Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN’s website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow us on Twitter via @HEINEKENCorp.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/552d32fc-00ed-4098-bc62-48e551aaeac3

