Helicopter company in Kobe Bryant crash not certified to fly in poor visibility: reports

The charter company whose helicopter crashed and killed basketball star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others on Sunday was not certified to fly in conditions requiring pilots to fly using only cockpit instruments, media reports said.
