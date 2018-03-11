NEW YORK (Reuters) – A helicopter carrying several people crashed in New York City’s East River on Sunday, and emergency divers were in the water around the partially submerged aircraft, according to officials and images from the scene.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Helicopter crashes in New York City’s East River - March 11, 2018
- Not just theater: U.S. officials defend Trump-Kim meeting - March 11, 2018
- RWE, E.ON reshape German power sector in Innogy asset swap deal - March 11, 2018