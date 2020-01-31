The company whose helicopter crashed and killed basketball star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others on Sunday was not certified to fly in foggy conditions requiring pilots to use only cockpit instruments, U.S. officials said on Friday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Gilead working with China to test Ebola drug as new coronavirus treatment - January 31, 2020
- China chides ‘mean’ U.S. for travel warning as virus impact spreads - January 31, 2020
- Helicopter in Kobe Bryant crash lacked certificate to fly in fog - January 31, 2020