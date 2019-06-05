Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces Addition of Three New PoNS™ Authorized Clinics in Canada

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today reported that three new clinics have been authorized to provide PoNS Treatment™ in Canada, giving Canadians broader regional access to the Company’s innovative treatment. The new clinics join the current roster of existing clinics authorized to provide the PoNS Treatment, including Neurotherapy Montreal and Surrey Neuroplasticity Clinic.

Since opening the first authorized clinic, Neurotherapy Montreal in Quebec, in December 2018, and the second authorized clinic, Surrey Neuroplasticity Clinic in British Columbia, in February 2019, the Company has made it a priority to make the PoNS accessible to patients from coast-to-coast. Joining the existing PoNS authorized neurological rehabilitation clinics are Advantage 4 Athletes Training Center and Therapy Clinic in Markham, Ontario; Synaptic Spinal Cord Injury and Neuro Rehabilitation Centre in Calgary, Alberta; and Apollo South Physical Therapy Centre in Ottawa, Ontario.

The clinics were selected by Heuro Canada Inc. (“Heuro”), a company organized pursuant to the strategic alliance agreement between Helius and Health Tech Connex, Inc., to develop a system of clinics authorized to provide PoNS Treatment through the Heuro Program in Canada. Heuro is focused on improving the quality of life of Canadians experiencing chronic balance deficits caused by mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injuries and is proud to now offer the Heuro Program featuring PoNS Treatment in five of Canada’s largest census metropolitan areas.

“We are pleased that the strategy to accelerate expansion plans in Canada has driven the further development of the clinic system authorized to provide PoNS Treatment,” said Philippe Deschamps, Chief Executive Officer of Helius. “Patients who have had mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injuries are often not able to travel long distances and now, with a presence in Montreal, Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary and Ottawa, over 50% of Canadians will have direct local access to PoNS Treatment,” continued Deschamps.

The PoNS Treatment is an innovative, non-invasive treatment which combines the use of the PoNS™ device with targeted physical therapy. The PoNS device is authorized in Canada for the acute treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company’s purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com .

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Treatment

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is a licensed class II, noninvasive, medical device in Canada intended for use as an acute treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The device is limited to prescription use. The PoNS is an investigational medical device in the United States, the European Union (“EU”), and Australia (“AUS”), and it is currently under review for clearance by an EU Notified Body and the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration. PoNS Treatment™ is currently not commercially available in the United States, the European Union or Australia.

