Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that, effective October 28, 2021, its compensation committee approved equity awards under Helius’ 2021 Inducement Plan, as a material inducement to six individuals entering into employment with the Company. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which also requires a public announcement of equity awards that are not made under a stockholder approved equity plan.

In connection with entering into employment with Helius, the six individuals, who were not previous employees or directors of Helius, received options to purchase an aggregate of 22,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock. The option awards have an exercise price of $14.20 per share, the closing price of Helius’ common stock on October 28, 2021, the date of the grant. The options have a ten-year term and vest over a period of four years, with 25% vesting on each of the first, second, third and fourth anniversary of each individual’s hire date, provided the new hire’s employment is continuing on each such date, and subject to acceleration or forfeiture upon the occurrence of certain events as set forth in the new hire’s option agreement.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits using non-implantable platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to compensate and promote neuroplasticity, aiming to improve the lives of people dealing with neurologic diseases.

The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS®). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS® Device and PoNS Therapy

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS®) is an innovative non-surgical device, inclusive of a controller and mouthpiece, which delivers electrical stimulation to the surface of the tongue to provide treatment of gait deficit. The PoNS® device is indicated for use in the United States as a short-term treatment of gait deficit due to mild-to-moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (“MS”) and is to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over by prescription only. It is authorized for sale in Canada as a class II, non-implantable, medical device intended as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from MS, and chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (“mmTBI”) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The PoNS® is an investigational medical device in Australia (“AUS”) and is currently under premarket review by the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration.

