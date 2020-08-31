Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Present at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

Breaking News
NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in September:

The LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference, which is being held from September 1st-4th.

  • Management will present on Tuesday, September 1st at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Wall Street Investor Forum Virtual Conference, which is being held on September 10th.

  • Management will present on Thursday, September 10th at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be followed by a virtual breakout session.

The H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held virtually from September 14th-16th.

  • Management will present on Wednesday, September 16th at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be provided under the ‘Events’ section of the Helius Medical Technologies investor relations website at https://heliusmedical.com/index.php/investor-relations/events/upcoming-events. Archives of the webcasts will be available for replay following the conference.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company’s purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS™ Device and PoNS Treatment™

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) is authorized for sale in Canada as a class II, non-implantable, medical device intended as a short term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (MS), and chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (mmTBI) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The PoNS™ is an investigational medical device in the United States, the European Union (“EU”), and Australia (“AUS”). The device is currently under review for clearance by the FDA. It is also under premarket review by the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration. PoNS™ is currently not commercially available in the United States, the European Union or Australia.

Investor Relations Contact:

Westwicke Partners on behalf of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.
Mike Piccinino, CFA
[email protected]

