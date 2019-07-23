Helix Semiconductors Named Finalist in Emerging Technology Company Category for OCTANe High Tech Awards

The 26th Annual Awards Honor Orange County Companies Demonstrating Exceptional Leadership and Technological Advancements

High Tech Award Finalist Helix Semiconductors has been named a finalist in the Emerging Technology Company category for OCTANe’s High Tech Awards. These awards honor Orange County companies that demonstrate exceptional leadership and technological advancements.

IRVINE, Calif., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fabless power semiconductor company Helix Semiconductors has been selected as a finalist in the Emerging Technology Company category for OCTANe’s High Tech Awards . Now in its 26th year, OCTANe’s High Tech Awards recognize companies that make Orange County a center of technology innovation. Winners in nine categories will be selected by a panel of 12 independent judges, and will be announced at a gala on September 12, 2019 in Newport Beach, California.

Candidates in the Emerging Technology Company category must exhibit a technology that is innovative – with a product on the market that stands apart from its competitors and shows growth in revenue. Using its patented, energy-efficient MuxCapacitor® technology, Helix Semiconductors has developed a family of power conversion ICs that facilitates the design of smaller form factors for power supplies in electronic products. Less bulky power supplies enable engineers to create next-generation electronic products that are smaller, lighter, cooler, and more energy efficient.

“Our main value proposition lies in our ability to dramatically reduce energy consumed in the process of power conversion,” said Harold A. Blomquist, president and CEO of Helix Semiconductors. “We are on a mission to replace traditional power supply methods. This means we’ve had to invent and perfect a new way to convert voltage and power and provide isolation. As energy management is gaining sophistication and maturity, companies are looking for solutions that offer higher power density, greater efficiency and significantly smaller form factors. We are bringing to market new power technology and products with the industry’s highest efficiency, smallest form factor and no power transformer. On behalf of everyone at Helix Semiconductors, we are pleased to be recognized as an innovator in the very competitive market of high-tech innovation.”

“This year was particularly competitive – with over 80 nominations for awards,” said Bill Carpou, CEO of OCTANe. “Helix Semiconductors was selected due to its disruptive technology that solves a need for more efficient and effective power conversion. We congratulate the Helix Semiconductors team for their outstanding accomplishments and look forward to welcoming them at the gala in September.”

For a complete list of the High Tech Awards finalists, visit OCTANe’s website . For more about Helix Semiconductors, visit www.helixsemiconductors.com .

About OCTANe

OCTANe is the organization that convenes and enables the Southern California technology and medical technology business ecosystem by connecting people, resources and capital. Our goal is to create 55,000+ high-value technology jobs in Southern California by 2030. We impact our community through LaunchPad, an industry leading accelerator, Enterprise Solutions, a new platform to provide companies capital and growth resources to accelerate job creation, Signature Events & Programs, and direct access to capital. For more information, visit octaneoc.org

About Helix Semiconductors

Helix Semiconductors is a fabless power semiconductor company focused on developing energy-efficient digital power solutions. At a time when worldwide energy shortages are a reality and strict new efficiency standards are being enacted globally, Helix Semiconductors is creating impactful, energy-efficient power conversion products that are friendly to humans and the environment.

Applications addressed by Helix Semiconductors’ power conversion technology include the billions of devices in the consumer, computer, telecom, medical, and industrial markets. To learn more, please visit the company website at www.helixsemiconductors.com and follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter .

