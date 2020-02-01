Hello, I won, you can relax now’: Kenin calls nervous mom

Sofia Kenin shed a few tears and needed to find a way to keep her emotions in check during an epic final against Garbine Muguruza, but soon after lifting her first Grand Slam title the American had to rush to calm someone else down – her mother.
