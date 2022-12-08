Tanvir Arfi Tanvir Arfi

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Helm is pleased to announce that Tanvir Arfi, Chairman of Helm, founder and CEO of Banyan Technologies Group, has joined The W. Frank Barton School of Business at Wichita State University School’s Dean’s Advisory Board.

“I received my master’s degree from WSU and it’s great to return to the university in this capacity,” said Arfi. “The Barton School has proven to be an exemplary school and I hope to elevate it even further as a member of the Dean’s Advisory Board.”

Arfi launched Banyan Technologies Group, a B2B services, and software company, in 2018. He has also served as Chairman and CEO for Helm, a service and solutions company developing and managing programs that support brand loyalty and business growth. While serving as president of Solera Holdings, Arfi worked on Solera’s $6.5 billion public-to-private transaction in 2016. He has a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Bangalore University and a master’s degree from Wichita State University. He currently resides in the greater Dallas area with his family.

“As business continues to become more intertwined with technology, having voices from the tech space on the Dean’s Advisory Board is paramount,” said Dr. Larisa Genin, Dean of the Barton School. “Tanvir’s unique experiences in the automotive space and leadership journey will be a wonderful addition to the board’s diverse and forward-thinking group.”

About Helm

Headquartered in Plymouth, Helm has been helping brands enhance their appeal and inspire loyalty through our evolving set of unique, customizable, and client-focused services. Helm develops brand marketing and merchandise programs, rewards and incentive programs, full supply chain services and retail network solutions. Working with some of the world’s largest brands, Helm has developed an innovative approach to solution development. Our advanced business intelligence combined with our leading-edge technologies create a comprehensive approach to custom business services and solutions.

About the W. Frank Barton School of Business

Located in Kansas’ business hub and with significant ties to the business community, the W. Frank Barton School of Business provides extensive applied learning opportunities. With in-person and online options, Barton School undergraduate and graduate programs are tailored to transform the lives of its students. It also holds a double AACSB accreditation for business and accounting, which puts it in the top 1% of business schools worldwide. The Barton School was established as the university’s College of Business Administration and Industry in 1926 and has thousands of graduates around the world.

