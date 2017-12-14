Help Associa Hawaii Share a Gift of Love this Holiday Season

Breaking News
Honolulu, HI, Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Hawaii is organizing the 2017 “Christmas Giving – the Gift of Love” campaign to help raise money to sponsor fully prepared Christmas dinners and gift cards for the keikis, or children, of less fortunate families of Oahu.

The donations raised from the campaign will be used to purchase turkey dinners for deserving families of the island, who are selected by local nonprofit organizations.  The meals will be distributed at Waipahu High School on December 21st by Associa Hawaii’s leadership team, including Pauli Wong, Mark Lewis, Richard Emery and Michelle Kidani.  Scout, Associa’s lovable mascot, will be making an appearance during the distribution.

Last year’s campaign raised more than $30,000, with approximately $18,000 used to purchase the turkeys and the remainder bought gift cards that were distributed to various charities and schools.

“This campaign is very special to Associa Hawaii and our many donors,” stated Pauli Wong, Associa Hawaii president. “Raising money to help the deserving families in our community is so important and helping them in this small way is a great honor. We look forward to continuing this Christmas tradition for years to come.”

Please join in the spirit of giving and help bring cheer to deserving Hawaii families. If you would like additional information or are interested in becoming a donor, please contact Michelle Kidani at [email protected]

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

