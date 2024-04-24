Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., wouldn’t commit Tuesday to holding hearings on college antisemitism as tensions escalate across the country with anti-Israel demonstrations persisting at elite universities.

“We are concerned about bigotry of all kinds, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to make sure we eliminate all forms of bigotry in America, including antisemitism,” Sanders, chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP)

[Read Full story at source]