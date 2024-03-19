Palmetto Publishing Announces Release Of Its Newest Creative Children’s Book

Charleston, SC, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Julie Haase, an accomplished and celebrated artist, brings her family of pets to the forefront of her newest book. Her beloved rescue donkeys — Asha and Kota — spotlight as the main characters in an educational tale about the democratic process in America.

“I had this idea of writing a book for children about the election process that will be happening soon. Asha and Kota are my donkeys and a favorite painting topic for me,” said the author.

In Asha and Kota’s America: Election Trail, Asha, a kind-hearted donkey, and her enthusiastic friend Kota, make the spirit of democracy come alive in the most enchanting way. Their hometown of Americaville is amid an election, meaning it’s a time of joy, learning, and camaraderie for everyone involved.

Set in a non-adversarial, non-partisan context, the gorgeously-illustrated children’s book deftly teaches children in first through third grade about the election process while providing a gentle reminder to adults about the ideals elections should embody.

Asha and Kota’s America: Election Trail is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

About the Author:

Julie Haase, a talented artist with roots in a North Dakota farm, brings her childhood experiences and passion for animals to life in her works. Educated at the Milan Art Institute, Julie’s artwork, especially her commissioned paintings of pets and military portraits, has touched many hearts. Residing in San Tan Valley, AZ, with a family of pets, including rescue donkeys Asha and Kota, her creations are inspired by a deep desire to educate children about democracy. Julie’s book, Asha and Kota’s America: Election Trail, reflects this aspiration, blending her artistic talent and love for animals into a meaningful narrative.

