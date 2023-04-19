Washington, DC, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Washington, DC – CAN is pleased to announce the Traumatic Brain Injury Caregiving Puzzle—to support the needs of those caring for loved ones with a traumatic brain injury. The information we’ve assembled will help family caregivers assist their loved ones through the process of treatment and recovery while taking care of themselves as well.

When a loved one has a traumatic brain injury (TBI), there is no single clear path to deal with the changes they’ll experience. The time it takes to heal varies from person to person and depends on many factors, including how long it takes to receive the most appropriate medical treatment. Caregivers need to make many decisions which factor in the feasibility of execution of the care plan by their loved one and their support team.

“When someone suffers a traumatic brain injury, healing takes time and sadly there’s no way to predict how their recovery will go,” said Lisa Winstel, Interim Chief Executive Officer of CAN. “We hope that this information can make things a bit easier for TBI caregivers.”

The TBI Caregiving Puzzle addresses 6 topics:

Caregiving for the Physical Changes Associated with TBI

Caregiving for the Cognitive Changes Associated with TBI

Caregiving for the Emotional Issues Associated with TBI

Symptom Reporting Guide to help you talk to your loved one's doctor

Caregiver Impact addresses self-care as you manage the challenges of having a loved one with TBI

TBI Caregiver Resources includes links to educational resources and sites about TBI and PBA.

For more details, please visit: https://www.caregiveraction.org/tbi.

About CAN

Caregiver Action Network (www.CaregiverAction.org) is the nation’s leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, disease, or the frailties of old age. CAN serves a broad spectrum of family caregivers ranging from the parents of children with significant health needs, to the families and friends of wounded soldiers; from a young couple dealing with a diagnosis of MS, to adult children caring for parents with Alzheimer’s disease. CAN reaches caregivers on multiple platforms. CAN (the National Family Caregivers Association) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing education, peer support, and resources to family caregivers across the country free of charge.

