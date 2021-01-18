Breaking News
Help students realize excellent achievement in college with ‘The Seven Secrets of Highly Successful Students’

Ann Rodier, Ph.D., draws on her experience as a college advisor and teacher for new book

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ann Rodier, Ph.D., a private educational consultant who spent decades as a college administrator and academic adviser, shares seven tips she believes will help students succeed beyond high school in her new book “The Seven Secrets of Highly Successful Students: An Academic Success Workbook” (published by Archway Publishing).

 

Designed to help students who are beginning their academic career in higher education, the book focuses on academic achievement and mastery of skills to realize excellent achievement in college. “The Seven Secrets” are summarized by the letters of the word “student” which stands for s- study skills, t-time management, u-understanding yourself, d-determination to overcome obstacles, e-educational planning, n-note taking and organizational skills, and t-test-taking skills and overcoming test anxiety. Within the book, “The Seven Secrets” are explained and work sheets are provided to track student progress in mastering these skills.

 

“I hope readers will know there are specific strategies to help them succeed in college and ways to measure their progress in acquiring these skills,” Rodier says, adding “It will reassure students that academic success is possible if they implement guidelines outlined in the book.”

 

“The Seven Secrets of Highly Successful Students” is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Seven-Secrets-Highly-Successful-Students/dp/1480895431.

 

“The Seven Secrets of Highly Successful Students”

By Ann Rodier, Ph.D.

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 108 pages | ISBN 9781480895430

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 108 pages | ISBN 9781480895447

E-Book | 108 pages | ISBN 9781480895454

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Ann Rodier, Ph.D., is currently an educational consultant who specializes in advising students who are entering or returning to higher education. Rodier has been an educational administrator and college student advisor and currently teaches at Fordham University in New York. Rodier is married and has two sons and three grandsons.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

