Hema Sundarraj and Dr. June Rumiko Klein Join Benetech Board of Directors

Financial executives commit expertise to scale impact of inclusive, equitable access to information that transforms how people read, learn and work

PALO ALTO, Calif. , Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Benetech, the leading software for social good nonprofit, today announced the appointments of Hema Sundarraj and Dr. June Rumiko Klein to its Board of Directors. Sundarraj is a Silicon Valley veteran with extensive expertise in strategic finance and business transformation, optimization, and innovation. Dr. Klein is a seasoned edtech professional with a proven track record in educational leadership and higher education administration. The Benetech board, a diverse and highly experienced group of professionals, leverages collective expertise and leadership from a broad spectrum of sectors including technology, business, philanthropy, and law to advance the organization’s software for social good mission.  

“The combined financial experience and knowledge that Hema and June bring to the board, paired with their backgrounds in tech and education, where they have demonstrated growth and strong financial results, will be a great value as we work to scale our impact,” said Christy Chin, interim CEO and board chair. They both serve as dedicated champions for inclusive education and advocacy in the work they already do which is a natural fit for Benetech’s community-based mission to ensure information is accessible for all.”   

As the newest members of Benetech’s board of directors, both will serve on the Benetech Finance Committee and provide strategic guidance to help Benetech deliver on its impact goals.  

View all Benetech board member profiles at: https://benetech.org/about/leadership/board/ 

Background on Hema Sundarraj 

  • Hema Sundarraj has over 25 years of experience managing strategic finance and accounting at technology companies.    
  • She is VP, Global Controller, for the publicly held healthcare company Cepheid, a Danaher company, a leader in innovation of molecular diagnostics.  
  • Sundarraj was previously the head of finance as a VP at Sunpreme, a solar startup; VP, Corporate Controller at Nanometrics and Director of Finance at Applied Materials.  
  • Sundarraj has an MBA in Finance and Marketing from XLRI Jamshedpur, a top-ranked business school in India, and is an active CPA in California.    
  • She also serves as a board member for Financial Executives International, Silicon Valley Chapter, and has performed community work with Divine Light School for the Blind in Bangalore, and Tea with Didi, mentoring immigrant women.    

Background on Dr. June Rumiko Klein 

  • Dr. June Rumiko Klein has held executive leadership positions in higher education and high tech for the past two decades.  
  • She is Vice President for Business Affairs and CFO at Palo Alto University for the past 19 years; Dr. Klein oversees the Business Office, Risk Management, IT/ERP/Website, Facilities, and Grants Management.  
  • Dr. Klein earned a BA in Business Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara, an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business, and is an active CPA in California. Dr. Klein earned her doctorate in Educational Leadership and Change in Higher Education Administration at the Fielding Graduate University.   
  • She serves on several boards and committees including: the YMCA in Palo Alto; Chair for the Santa Clara County Behavioral Health Board; Board of Financial Executives International Silicon Valley and steering committee for the Bay Area Business Officers Group. 
  • Dr. Klein was awarded CFO of the Year – Nonprofit category by the Silicon Valley Business Journal in 2015, and CFO of the Year – Nonprofit category from Financial Executives International – Silicon Valley, 2017.  

About Benetech 

Benetech is a nonprofit dedicated to reducing social and economic inequity in partnership with the communities that we serve through software for social good. Benetech’s initiatives are transforming how students, jobseekers, and older adults across the globe read, learn, and work. Benetech believes that access to information is a human right, and no person should encounter barriers to education, literacy, or employment due to differences or disability. Visit www.benetech.org 

CONTACT: Media Contact: [email protected] 

