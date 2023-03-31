Global hemodynamic flow alteration devices market growth driven by the rise in prevalence of disorders such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity around the world and the increase in geriatric population and diseases associated with old age.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The expert team of analysts at TMR has conducted thorough market research and curated hemodynamic flow alteration devices market report. The report suggests that the industry was valued USD 708.9 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.5 Bn by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.7%.

This exhaustive report contains all-important aspects that influence business development. The parameters include key trends, competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional dynamics, company profiles, and other information regarding the growth trajectory. The deep insights help stakeholders and CXOs to make proper business plans and strategies.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 708.9 Mn in 2022 Estimated Value USD 1.5 Bn by 2031 Growth Rate 8.7% Forecast Period 2023–2031 No. of Pages 165 Pages Market Segmentation By Type and End-user Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, iVascular, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Terumo Corporation

Hemodynamic flow alteration devices are applied in several treatment procedures for various cardiovascular diseases in order to accelerate blood flow. They facilitate novel procedures that are employed to treat blockages in coronary arteries. However, these devices can cause complications such as infection, blood clots, and bleeding. These restraints can be eliminated through relentless research and development activities, which may eventually boost industry growth.

Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices Market: Growth Drivers

Surge in lifestyle-related disorders to spur industry growth: Rise in prevalence of lifestyle diseases, including hypertension, obesity, and other chronic and cardiovascular diseases, is accelerating the business progress. Adoption of sedentary lifestyle and increase in work stress have led to a ailments that need proper treatment procedures. Lack of exercise and workload has led to lifestyle diseases such as blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. These ailments, when aggravated, lead to cardiovascular diseases. Therefore, the global business is estimated to witness voluminous growth in the next few years.

Increase in advanced stents procedures to augment market growth: Technological developments in hemodynamic flow alteration equipment through a relentless focus on research and development have led to novel designs and features that are expected to enhance treatment procedures. Integration of AI and robotic-assisted surgery has made treatment procedures more efficient. Stent placement and embolization are carried out with greater precision as a result of these advancements. Other benefits of technology such as reduced recovery span, less hospitalization, and minimally invasive surgical procedures have played a crucial role in providing efficient services. Therefore, the business is expected to experience significant progress during the forecast period.

Key Drivers of Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices Market

Embolic protection device category to account for major market share: The embolic protection device segment is expected to exhibit lucrative growth prospects due to the efficiency of these devices to avoid major complications and stroke. These devices regularize the blood flow and avoid blockages. They also eliminate the danger associated with restenosis, which may ultimately lead to business development.

Hospital and clinics segment to witness tremendous growth: The hospital and clinic segment is anticipated to grow rapidly as a result of the increasing application in healthcare industry. Rise in application of hemodynamic flow alteration in medical procedures, including embolization, angioplasty, and stenting, is anticipated to fuel industry dynamics. Additionally, increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures is driving the segment.

Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices Market: Regional Dynamics

North America is estimated to exhibit significant market progress due to the rise in cases of cardiovascular diseases in the region. Concurrently, the region has a full-fledged healthcare infrastructure with advanced treatment procedures. This is estimated to ultimately propel the business scope. Market dynamics of North America involve reimbursement policies from various insurance companies. This is anticipated to contribute to business development.

The market in Asia Pacific is also expected to witness lucrative opportunities due to the increase in geriatric population and high prevalence of cardiovascular disorders in the region. Subsequently, growth in investments in development of healthcare facilities has opened up new opportunities for the global industry.

Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices Market: Competitive Scenario

The global industry is estimated to grow vigorously owing to the efforts taken by the key players to innovate new products with efficient workflow. Incorporation of image-guided procedures for accurate treatment procedures is also creating immense opportunities for global business. Strategic collaborations with mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnerships have contributed to market expansion. Substantial investments in research and development activities have played a vital role in industry expansion. Developments such as integration with assessment and measurement abilities have created revenue generation opportunities for the global business.

Major participants operating in the global market are:

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Boston Scientific Corporation

Edward Lifesciences Corporation

Medtronic

Terumo Corporation

iVascular

Abbot Laboratories

Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices Market: Segmentation

Type

Embolic Protection Device

Chronic Total Occlusion Device

End -user

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

