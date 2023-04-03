The global hemostasis valves market growth is driven by the rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increase in demand for minimally invasive surgeries & the growth in geriatric population, technological advancements in hemostasis valves, and increase in healthcare investment.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to TMR estimates, the global hemostasis valves industry would be worth USD 161.3 Bn worldwide in 2022. The market is predicted to reach USD 245.6 Bn by 2031, rising at a rapidly increasing CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2031.

Two prominent drivers of this market include the rise in the cases of hemophilia and the increasing usage of point-of-care systems for testing. The prevalence of blood coagulation diagnoses among patients is on the rise, especially among those who have a tendency more likely to lose too much blood during operations. The National Haemophilia Foundation estimates that 400,000 people globally were impacted by hemophilia in 2019 and that 75.2% of those individuals are still not receiving sufficient care or do not have access to care. As a consequence, the market’s expansion is affected favorably.

For Insights on Global, Regional, and Country-Level Parameters with Growth Opportunities By 2031 – Download a Sample Report!

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 161.3 Bn in 2022 Estimated Value USD 245.6 Bn by 2031 Growth Rate 4.8% Forecast Period 2023–2031 No. of Pages 193 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, Application, and End-user Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Terumo Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Freudenberg Medical, LLC, Argon Medical Devices, Qosina Corp., and DeRoyal Industries

Point-of-care diagnostic tests are more frequently used by patients and doctors, and growing patient knowledge of POC procedures is fueling market expansion. In addition, one of the factors is experts with low skill levels effectively use POC instruments for diagnosis. POC development efforts are also supported by several private groups, such as the California Institute of Technology, Dartmouth College, and foreign organizations. For instance, the American Association for Clinical Chemistry created an accreditation program in August 2018 to improve experts’ diagnostic testing outside of clinical labs. As a result, it is expected that the market will grow successfully throughout the projection.

The number of tests will likely increase considerably as a result of improved diagnostic and preventive care management due to increased knowledge of hemostasis conditions. The debut of numerous innovative diagnostic systems and tests as a result of technological advancements, such as the launch of automated blood coagulation analyzers, will present this market with a sizable development chance in the years to come.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The global hemostasis valves market is expected to garner a 4.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2031.

In 2022, North America was the most lucrative market in terms of market share

The hospital segment by end-users is expected to garner a prominent market share from 2023 to 2031.

Share Your Specific Needs in Order to Grow Your Business: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=58530

Global Market for Hemostasis Valves: Key Trends

Hospitals are anticipated to hold the biggest share of the market in the global hemostasis valve market from 2023 to 2033 due to factors like the expansion of hospitals in emerging nations as a result of the expansion of the healthcare infrastructure.

The demand for hospitals will increase significantly as a result of amenities like patient safety, healthy cuisine, supportive services, and a welcoming atmosphere.

The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) estimates that better amenities increase hospital demand by an average of 38.4%. As healthcare reform easily takes effect and states introduce new policies to optimize patient flows, hospitals are likely to experience an enormous influx of new patients.

Global Hemostasis Valves Market: Regional Outlook

Throughout the entire projection period, North America is anticipated to lead the global hemostasis valve market. This is due to several variables, including the aging population and the increasing incidence of chronic illnesses like infectious diseases.

Around 1,056,000 Americans are anticipated to experience coronary events in 2019 in the United States, along with 335,000 recurrent and 710,000 new coronary incidents, which are further anticipated to increase the demand for hemostasis devices in the global market during the forecast time frame due to an increase in cardiac surgery.

Global Hemostasis Valves Market: Key Players

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Merit Medical Systems

B.Braun Melsungen AG

Teleflex Incorporated

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Argon Medical Devices

Qosina Corp.

DeRoyal Industries

Freudenberg Medical

Some developments by the key players are:

In May 2019, Argon Medical revealed the purchase of Mana-Tech, Ltd., the exclusive distributor of the company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It is anticipated that the business will benefit greatly from the opportunity to increase its footprint in the UK, Ireland, and the rest of Europe as a result of this purchase of Mana-Tech, Ltd. As part of the purchase, the complete staff of Mana-Tech, including its sales, management, customer support, and delivery divisions, will join Argon.

revealed the purchase of Mana-Tech, Ltd., the exclusive distributor of the company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It is anticipated that the business will benefit greatly from the opportunity to increase its footprint in the UK, Ireland, and the rest of Europe as a result of this purchase of Mana-Tech, Ltd. As part of the purchase, the complete staff of Mana-Tech, including its sales, management, customer support, and delivery divisions, will join Argon. Freudenberg Medical constructed its new headquarters in Massachusetts as well as a production plant in Beverly, Massachusetts, which became operational in November 2020. Expanded production and innovation capabilities as well as Class 8 cleanroom area for molding and assembly are part of the newly constructed 36,000 square foot facility. The business is FDA-registered and has ISO 13485 certification.

Browse in-depth TOC on Hemostasis Valves Market Trends, Growth Drivers

28 – Tables

63 – Figures

193 – Pages

Grow Your Profit Margin with TMR – Buy The Report!

Global Hemostasis Valves Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Y-connectors

Double Valves

One-handed

Others

By Application

Angiography

Angioplasty

Interventional Cardiology and Radiology

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com