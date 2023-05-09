Functional beverage brand brings first-of-its-kind flavorless CBD still water to the Rocky Mountain region

DENVER, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hemp Hydrate Brands Corp., a hemp-derived cannabidiol beverage company, today announced the launch of Hemp Hydrate purified bottled water, a functional wellness beverage made with American-grown, hemp-derived CBD.

Scientifically formulated to hydrate, replenish and aid in recovery, Hemp Hydrate is the only premium still water that is clear, tasteless and enhanced with a proprietary combination of vitamin C, electrolytes and natural, plant-based CBD. The first CBD beverage to launch under the company’s health and wellness beverage portfolio, Hemp Hydrate bottled water is crafted with a proprietary CBD isolate that is derived from organically grown hemp and specially processed for smaller, more easily absorbed doses. The company’s 500-milliliter bottles of purified water are infused with 5 milligrams of high-quality, naturally hemp-derived CBD distillate and 1-liter bottles are made with 10mg of CBD.

“We envision Hemp Hydrate’s convenience, functionality, natural derivation and innovative formula, which dissolves water-soluble CBD nanoparticles in the bloodstream and produces quicker and more efficient effects than CBD oil, as the new wave of innovation in the premium water and hydration space,” said Gregg Billmeyer, chief operating officer of Hemp Hydrate. “CBD beverages continue to rise in demand as consumers seek out beverages that offer more benefits than hydration alone. At Hemp Hydrate, our bottled water is clear, tasteless, infused with premium, plant-derived goods grown in the U.S. and designed for daily consumption to quench the thirst of Colorado’s active lifestyle market.”

Hemp Hydrate’s bottle design is made of up to 50% recycled plastic and reduces ultraviolet exposure. The company’s unparalleled, flavorless, functional water beverage is currently available in the Denver metro area and online at hemphydrate.com. With the support of its thriving distribution network, Hemp Hydrate will soon benefit retailers and consumers in additional U.S. markets within the emerging CBD consumer packaged goods sector.

For more information about Hemp Hydrate’s mind-body recovery products, please visit hemphydrate.com.

About Hemp Hydrate

Hemp Hydrate is a brand of innovative, everyday CBD products scientifically formulated to hydrate, replenish and recover. Each hemp-derived CBD and electrolyte-infused product is designed for daily “ready-to-drink” consumption and made with premium, 100% plant-based goods grown in the U.S. Hemp Hydrate’s signature purified bottled water beverage is purposely tasteless, infused with naturally nanoemulsified CBD and boosted with vitamin C and minerals. Focused on self-care for all, Hemp Hydrate helps the mind and body find balance so active consumers stay level. Please visit hemphydrate.com for more information.

