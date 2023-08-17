Announcing its largest expansion to date, the functional beverage brand is now available in over 300 c-store locations across Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hemp Hydrate Brands Corp., a hemp-derived cannabidiol beverage company, today announced its southwestern distribution agreement with Yesway, one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the U.S. The company’s first-of-its-kind purified CBD bottled water, Hemp Hydrate, is now available at more than 300 of Allsup’s convenience retail and grocery locations throughout Yesway’s New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas markets.

“We are very pleased to add the Hemp Hydrate brand to the great portfolio of products we distribute in the Allsup’s chain throughout Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma,” said Dorsey Sparks, vice president of Distro+, the distribution branch of GPO Plus, a distributor supporting Hemp Hydrate’s southwestern expansion plans. “Hemp Hydrate’s unique combination of ingredients differentiates it from any other product we carry. I believe the upside for CBD beverages is very good, and our early results with Hemp Hydrate are strong.”

Hemp Hydrate, the only premium still water that is clear, tasteless and enhanced with a proprietary combination of vitamin C, electrolytes and natural, plant-based CBD, is now also available online at hemphydrate.com. Following a successful product launch in Colorado’s active lifestyle market, the functional wellness beverage brand is introducing its American-grown, hemp-derived CBD product to the rural and suburban markets Yesway serves through its Allsup’s stores.

“Hemp Hydrate is specially designed to help consumers hydrate, replenish and aid in recovery while on the go,” said Gregg Billmeyer, chief operating officer of Hemp Hydrate. “By dissolving water-soluble CBD nanoparticles in the bloodstream, our plant-based CBD formula produces quicker and more efficient effects than consumers experience when using traditional CBD oil. We’re excited to provide Allsup’s shoppers with a healthy, function-focused alternative to sparkling waters and sodas that can be conveniently purchased and consumed daily.”

With the support of its growing distribution network, Hemp Hydrate will soon benefit convenience stores, retailers and consumers in additional U.S. markets within the emerging CBD consumer packaged goods sector.



About Hemp Hydrate

Hemp Hydrate is a brand of innovative, everyday CBD products scientifically formulated to hydrate, replenish and recover. Each hemp-derived CBD and electrolyte-infused product is designed for daily “ready-to-drink” consumption and made with premium, 100% plant-based goods grown in the U.S. Hemp Hydrate’s signature purified bottled water beverage is purposely tasteless, infused with naturally nanoemulsified CBD and boosted with vitamin C and minerals. Focused on self-care for all, Hemp Hydrate helps the mind and body find balance so active consumers stay level. Please visit hemphydrate.com for more information.

About Yesway

Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multibranded platform that acquires, transforms and enhances portfolios of convenience stores by leveraging expertise in real estate and technology and implementing data-driven decision-making. Yesway was named the “2021 Convenience Store Chain of the Year” by CStore Decisions and is currently ranked #21 on the “2022 CSP Top 202 Chains” list by total portfolio size. Yesway ranked #2 in year-over-year relative store growth on the Convenience Store News “2020 Top 20 Growth Chains” list and its CEO has been named a “CSP 2020 Power 20 Deal Maker.” Yesway’s portfolio currently consists of 410 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska, including the Allsup’s Convenience Store chain. www.yesway.com

