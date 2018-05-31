Hemp, Inc. Announces Creation of Proprietary Industrial Hemp Strains as U.S. Senate Supports Cannabis Seed Bank

SPRING HOPE, NC, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with the largest multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility in the western hemisphere, announced today the company will be growing two of its proprietary industrial hemp strains in North Carolina this year: Bruce Perlowin NC-1 and Bruce Perlowin NC-2. Hemp, Inc. created these cultivars last year when North Carolina rolled out its industrial hemp farming program. Hemp, Inc. previously announced that the company plans to grow up to 25,000 acres of industrial hemp in North Carolina this year.

The demand for industrial hemp is rising, prompting the Senate Appropriations Committee to direct the federal Agricultural Research Service to spend $500,000 to maintain an industrial hemp seed bank. “When the nation’s industrial hemp germplasm was destroyed in the 1980s, researchers lost access to publicly available germplasm for plant breeding purposes,” reports Forbes , citing a report attached to legislation funding the U.S. Department of Agriculture for Fiscal Year 2019.

Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin said, “Hemp, Inc. applauds this U.S. Senate panel for recognizing the need for America to begin stockpiling its industrial hemp genetics. We are proud to have created our very own genetics in North Carolina as we continue to allocate resources toward research and education as it relates to hemp cultivation and manufacturing best practices.”

As states nationwide move toward adopting hemp legislation, companies seeking to enter or further develop their footprint in the industrial hemp marketplace are aligning with Hemp, Inc. for the company’s proven expertise and state-of-the-art hemp processing and manufacturing infrastructure in Spring Hope, North Carolina. Hemp, Inc.’s 85,000 square foot hemp processing and manufacturing facility has been operational since August 2017.

Hemp, Inc.’s consulting agreement with HQ Global Education, Inc., a scientific research development company, entails that Hemp, Inc. will provide consulting services in an effort to help HQ Global Education, Inc. expand into the hemp cannabidiol (CBD) industry. In addition, Hemp, Inc. also recently announced that the company encourages large scale companies to secure their 2018 hemp biomass crop now before Hemp, Inc.’s supply runs out.

Hemp, Inc. also recently announced that its strategic hemp growing partner Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc., had completed installation of the solar and wind-powered energy system for its 500-acre Veteran Village Kins Community in Golden Valley, Arizona. The Veteran Village Kins Community is designed to grow hemp and produce CBD products to benefit veterans as well as generate revenue for Hemp, Inc., the Veteran Village, and individual veterans living in the community.

“As the company continues to expand its footprint into new markets via Veteran Village Kins Communities across the country, we look forward to creating location-specific proprietary industrial hemp strains to provide farmers with additional options for their farming needs,” Perlowin added.

To learn more about what a Kins Domain is, click here .

Dozens of master growers, from Oregon, Colorado, California, Kentucky, North Carolina, Nevada and, of course, Arizona, companies and organizations have expressed an interest in pursuing a joint venture with Hemp, Inc. to each grow industrial hemp on the 300 fenced acres in Arizona as part of "The Great United American Hemp Project."

Read the following October 24, 2017 press release, Hemp, Inc. Announces Strategic Hemp Growing Partner “Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.” Completes Final Site Plan Blueprints, below:

Hemp, Inc. has announced that its strategic growing partner, “Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.,” has completed its final site plan blueprints for its 500-acre site in Golden Valley, Arizona (20 miles north of Kingman, AZ and 90 minutes from Las Vegas, NV). The site plan was submitted to the Mohave County Building Department for final review. The Company is also in the final stages of completing the necessary infrastructure to support an off-grid, renewable, energy system. With the solar equipment in place, the site’s solar power operation is now complete.

Dwight Jory, the Project Manager for the “Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.,” said, “We are very happy with the progress. Our Kins Community is really beginning to come together.” In anticipation of planting to begin during the spring, 300 acres have been fenced, 16 overnight trailer park sites are under construction, and six 40×40-ft organic vegetable gardens are ready for seasonal planting, according to Jory. As for the 6 geodesic domes mentioned in an earlier press release, 1 is structurally complete with only the electrical and plumbing to be completed. The rest are on site awaiting final site plan approval. “We are now accepting volunteers who have expressed an interest in helping to build the first Kins Community for our veterans,” said Jory. Those interested in making the first hemp growing CBD-producing “Veteran Village Kins Community” become a reality should contact Ms. Sandra Williams via email ([email protected]).

One thousand trees, on 36 of the 500-acres, have also been planted, with an additional 1,000 trees on order. The “Veteran Village Kins Community” site plan also includes a 100,000-square foot GMP compliant, central processing plant, CBD testing laboratory, and various health and wellness centers to support veterans who may have psychological, emotional or health issues.

“As Hemp, Inc. positions itself on the forefront of America’s industrial hemp revolution, we see our partnership with ‘Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.’ being paramount in supporting the small family farm movement that we are confident will reshape the American landscape,” said Perlowin. “As we work toward getting our eco-village up and running in Arizona, we are also aggressively scouting strategic locations in other states including North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia. Giving veterans and other Americans a place to learn new skills and take part in this multi-billion-dollar hemp CBD market is very exciting. It’s a big part of our mission to give back.”

According to Perlowin, seven “master hemp growers” from Oregon, Colorado, California, Kentucky, North Carolina, Nevada and, of course, Arizona have expressed an interest in pursuing a joint venture with Hemp, Inc. to each grow industrial hemp on the 300 fenced acres in Arizona. Perlowin says he’ll call this “The Great United American Hemp Project.”

To learn more about Veteran Village Kins Communities to grow hemp, click here .

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

