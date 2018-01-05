Hemp, Inc. Reports: Sessions’ Obsession About Marijuana Does Not Include Industrial Hemp and Definitely Not Kenaf

SPRING HOPE, NC, Jan. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) executives respond today to the U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to rescind the Cole memo that ignited a marijuana stock sell-off . However, Sessions’ stance on cannabis does NOT include industrial hemp and it definitely does NOT include kenaf, says Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. With 18,000,000 pounds of kenaf in inventory and another, approximate, 2,000,000 pounds of kenaf to be harvested early this year, Hemp, Inc. executives are not the least bit worried about their supply chain or if there will be any marijuana pushback by the federal government.

“Investors in Hemp, Inc. have nothing to worry about or fear,” says Perlowin. Hemp, Inc., as reported in a press release yesterday , is processing its first two purchase orders, a truckload of kenaf fiber and a truckload of its kenaf loss circulation material (LCM). “This was not two truckloads of recreational marijuana. This was not two truckloads of medical marijuana. This was not even two truckloads of industrial hemp. It was one truckload of kenaf LCMs that’s going to Texas and one truckload of kenaf fiber that’s going to New Jersey. So no matter how Sessions marijuana obsession plays out, Hemp, Inc. is a safe bet for anyone concerned or hesitant about this new development,” said Perlowin. As a global leader in the industrial hemp industry, with the largest multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in the western hemisphere, Hemp, Inc. is as sure of an investment as it was before Sessions’ unpopular new war on the marijuana industry was announced.

This opinion is shared by many others in the industrial hemp industry. Whole Foods Magazine published an article , What Sessions Move on Marijuana Means for Hemp, CBD, and it says Sessions’ decision should not affect businesses that are hemp-based. Sessions rescinding the Cole memo applies to marijuana related companies, not hemp companies. Read the full article here .

According to the article published in the RollingStone , Jeff Sessions’ unpopular decision brought “swift condemnation from both Republicans and Democrats” alike, with National Republican Senatorial Committee head, Senator Cory Gardner blasting Sessions as “a liar”. Gardner was quoted saying, “This reported action directly contradicts what Attorney General Sessions told me prior to his confirmation… The Justice Department has trampled on the will of the voters in CO and other states… I am prepared to take all steps necessary, including holding DOJ (Department of Justice) nominees, until the Attorney General lives up to the commitment he made to me prior to his confirmation.” As being reported across the net, Sessions’ decision is not likely to stop the multi-billion dollar industry from growing.

In fact, according to a 2017 report from Marijuana Business Daily entitled “Marijuana Business Factbook 2017,” the “legal cannabis market in the U.S. is slated to grow by 45% in 2018, and by an aggregate of 300% between 2016 and 2021 to approximately $17 billion. With statistical figures like these, can Sessions or anyone else ultimately stop an industry that is practically bursting at the seams? “At most, it will only cause a hiccup or two. But it’s important to note that the marijuana industry is here to stay, just like the industrial hemp industry… it’s only going to grow,” said Perlowin.

“Hemp, Inc. is totally unaffected by this ‘I declare war’ game. Hemp, Inc. is not even harvesting large scale hemp grows yet. Our current focus is still on kenaf . We have 18,000,000 pounds of it in inventory and another 2,000,000 to be harvested in the next couple of months. At $2 to $4 per pound, we are looking at some very hefty revenues! As of this moment, hemp is a safe bet. We doubt very seriously that it will come under fire, much less kenaf fiber or our kenaf loss circulation material. Sessions’ decision does not affect our current sales and revenues. We just sold a truckload of kenaf fiber and a truckload of LCMs. If people are concerned about marijuana, then just buy hemp because there’s no government backlash,” said Perlowin.

It is important to note that hemp products are completely legal for consumers to purchase and/or consume in the United States. Marijuana, while medically legal in many states and recreationally legal in a few states, is deemed illegal on the Federal level, and thus the reason Hemp, Inc. focuses on various industrial hemp and kenaf products and not marijuana. To clarify, hemp products such as Hemp Milk, Hemp Cereal, and Hemp Oil that American consumers nationwide are increasingly purchasing every day, are obviously, legal.

The major market for Hemp is as a food or supplement as it is rich in protein, Omega fatty acids and has a high fiber content. Costco carries hemp hearts, and Natural Grocers and Whole Foods Market stock many brands of Hemp food products and supplements. The clothing industry has targeted Hemp as a provocative niche market fabric. High fashion designers Ralph Lauren and Versace make apparel from Hemp blended fabric. Footwear giants Vans, Nike, New Balance and Adidas all make Hemp sneakers. Trendy companies market hemp T-shirts , hats , jewelry , backpacks , even pet beds and leashes . Auto manufacturers use durable, green Hemp composites and fabrics when feasible. Industrial Hemp can also be used for building materials , plant-based plastics , and paper products . One of the only things you can’t do with hemp is get “high” from it, thus avoiding Sessions’ obsession.

Industrial Hemp is cultivated much differently than marijuana. Marijuana is used solely for its medical and psychoactive aspects. Hemp, on the other hand, has a low THC content and produces no psychoactive results. The main difference in cultivation between marijuana and Industrial Hemp is that in cultivating marijuana, the plants are spaced far apart, and the male plants are destroyed to assure that they cannot seed the female plants, which would result in undesirable, less potent and less marketable, seeded marijuana buds. Hemp, on the other hand, is planted close together and commonly hermaphrodites, which creates an abundance of seeds, the main component of Hemp foods and supplements. The Hemp stalks are processed and used for fiber, composite, and other hemp-based end products.

Industrial Hemp has long been known for its versatility, durability, sustainability, and high-quality. Industrial Hemp grows quickly, in just about any climate and doesn’t require pesticides, while simultaneously removing toxins found in soil. Industrial Hemp has been used for over 12,000 years and was once the primary fiber used to produce rope, paper, canvas, and clothing in the United States and Europe.

The industrial hemp industry is here to stay and it’s only going to grow and Hemp, Inc. is at the forefront of that industry. Hemp, Inc. is full speed ahead with their first purchase orders for Drillwall and kenaf fiber. The company’s infrastructure divisions continue to create a strong growth platform for it and it is handsomely paying off now. Hemp, Inc.’s five key infrastructure divisions are:

Industrial Hemp Manufacturing and Processing Infrastructure – Division One Hemp Oil Extraction Infrastructure – Division Two Hemp Farming Infrastructure – Division Three Hemp Education Infrastructure – Division Four Marketing Infrastructure – Division Five

1. Industrial Hemp Manufacturing and Processing Infrastructure – Division One

Spearheaded by David Schmitt, COO of Hemp, Inc.’s, wholly owned subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC, the Industrial Hemp Manufacturing and Processing Infrastructure division consists of the largest multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility and milling operation in the western hemisphere that has grown to become the pre-eminent center of the industrial hemp industry. The 85,000 square foot facility sits on a 9-acre campus in Spring Hope, North Carolina. With the patent pending manufacturing process, it is operating full time to process kenaf into all green, natural LCMs that will be sold to the oil and gas drilling industry. Hemp, Inc. is currently stockpiling tons of LCMs to be prepared for the demand. (See Bruce Perlowin’s Facebook post December 10, 2017.) Hemp, Inc. has been negotiating sales with oil companies on 5 continents with one company in America stating they are interested in purchasing our entire productive capacity of the plant. (To see a one-minute video of the millions of pounds of kenaf on hand, go to Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook page, September 7th, 11th, 13th, 20th and 22nd.)

2. Hemp Oil Extraction Infrastructure – Division Two

Spearheaded by an array of talented professionals such as extractors, chemical engineers and formulators, the Hemp Oil Extraction Infrastructure currently consists of its NuAxon Tech Industrial CO2 Supercritical Extractor from NuAxon BioScience, manufacturer and the producer of the world class, large capacity CO2 Supercritical Extraction equipment. Hemp, Inc. currently has a growing inventory of raw CBD oil. The company has been processing CBDs since the extractor became fully operational on August 15, 2017. The company’s post processing equipment is scheduled to be installed on January 8, 2018, giving Hemp, Inc. the ability to further purify the product. Hemp, Inc. is currently in negotiations with several other extraction companies to house other extractors at its campus. According to Perlowin, Hemp, Inc. is currently in more negotiations that are expected to dramatically increase the company’s extraction capability in order to keep up with the thousands of acres of hemp that the company will grow in the upcoming new year. (To see Hemp, Inc.’s NuAxon Tech CO2 Supercritical Extractor in operation, visit Perlowin’s Facebook page, Sept. 27th and Aug. 16th.)

3. Hemp Farming Infrastructure – Division Three

Spearheaded by 3rd, 4th and 5th generational farmers and “master growers”, the Hemp Farming Infrastructure division consists of hundreds of acres of hemp and kenaf growing in multiple locations, farm equipment, cloning rooms, clones and seeds, grow rooms, greenhouses, hemp drying facilities and a huge amount of peripheral farming tools and equipment. Thus far, the state of North Carolina has planted 2,134 acres of hemp and issued 133 licenses. The company’s greenhouse is currently being erected and is scheduled to be operational by the end of the month. According to executives, cloning is also in process and will expand from the cloning barn into the greenhouse once the greenhouse is operational. (Some of this farming infrastructure can be seen on Bruce Perlowin’s Facebook page, Sept. 8th, Aug. 30th, 19th, 15th – 11th, 9th and 4th, July 31st, 29th, 21st – 16th.) Hemp, Inc. also has a model family farm situated on 5 acres that consists of a cloning room, a greenhouse, and 5,000 hemp plants. (This model farm can be seen on Bruce Perlowin’s Facebook page, Aug. 22nd – 26th.) Hemp is showing farmers how to grow high CBD hemp plants, operate a greenhouse and turn a barn into a cloning room to earn up to $500,000 or more per year. By demonstrating this model, the small family farm can now reappear on the American landscape. After all, the original small family farms in America were able to survive economically by growing hemp as their main cash crop and the first 5 presidents of the United States were all hemp farmers.

4. Hemp Education Infrastructure – Division Four

Spearheaded by Rick Rainbolt, Dr. Brock (double Ph.D.) and many other talented educators and trainers of various disciplines, the Hemp Education Infrastructure division includes Hemp, Inc.’s Hemp University; attending various events (see Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook page, Oct. 7th and 8th); and, attending, speaking and displaying at industry expos (see Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook page, Sept. 14th through 16th) to, in turn, educate the public on hemp in the industry. The educational seminars, through The Hemp University, are held approximately every 6 – 7 weeks and teach farmers and landowners how to create a profitable income stream by maximizing their per-acre crop revenue. The Hemp University is also one way the company is contributing to making America great again by making America hemp again. (To see the Hemp University, visit Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook page, Oct. 30th, 24th – 29th and Jul. 1st – 10th, 2017.)

“Since our launch with the first educational symposium, the number of attendees has grown consistently and it has been a great success, each time. Our interactive, hands-on learning approach is invaluable. By learning in an interactive cohort format , students gain the necessary skills they need to immediately implement them on their farm or in their organization. We’ve achieved the powerful mix of quality instruction, relevant educational content and a high level of commitment, to ensure the educational success of each attendee,” said Rick Rainbolt, President of Hemp, Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary, Hemp University, LLC.

5. Marketing Infrastructure – Division Five

Spearheaded by Bruce Perlowin, David Schmitt and a talented team of master distributors and marketers, the company is now in full swing implementing its fifth infrastructure division: Marketing Infrastructure – Division Five. “Our focus on operational expansion and education-focused outreach allow us to grow sustainably while helping shape America’s newest industry as it continues to evolve,” said Perlowin.

Hemp, Inc. is a solid choice as a supplier for manufacturers, formulators, entrepreneurs, and distributors to shape the industrial hemp industry with products ranging from fiber and oil absorbents to custom blended CBD oil. Hemp, Inc. is the largest multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility and milling operation in the western hemisphere and it has grown to become the pre-eminent center of the industrial hemp industry.

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

