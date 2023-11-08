LAS VEGAS, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HARA Brands , a diversified smoking accessory and lifestyle company that designs and sells innovative products for consumers and industry partners, announced Hemper ’s partnership with 40 Tons , a Black, woman-owned, social impact, premium cannabis, clothing and accessories brand from Los Angeles, to launch a limited release of ten unique rolling trays with artwork depicting individuals incarcerated for nonviolent cannabis charges. The rolling trays, which feature the hashtag #FreeTheCannabisPrisoners, will be distributed to customers who purchase a 40 Tons product anywhere they are sold. A portion of all proceeds are redistributed into local communities to benefit those wrongfully impacted by nonviolent cannabis charges.

The rolling tray artwork was created by 40 Tons co-founder Anthony Alegrete, who originally designed all of the graphics as NFTs, eventually deciding to partner with Hemper on a merchandise collaboration. The ten incarcerated individuals, some currently serving life sentences, include: Parker Coleman, Pedro Moreno, Mohamed Taher, Rafael Hernandez, Kevin Allen, Dos Noun, Luke Scarmazzo, Humberto Ramirez, Lance Gloor and Edwin Rubis.

“Everything we do is to raise awareness and bring resources, tools and a variety of opportunities to individuals and communities harmed by the War on Drugs,” said Alegrete. “Each prisoner depicted on our new rolling trays is a victim of cannabis prohibition with a story that deserves to be heard. Hemper’s global reach and ability to make great accessories makes them the ideal partner to help bring awareness to the masses.”

Bryan Gerber, co-founder and CEO of HARA Brands, added, “For years, we have been inspired by 40 Tons’ mission to promote diversity and inclusion of BIPOC communities within the cannabis industry while creating a positive social impact. By leveraging the Hemper brand, which has one of the largest social media followings and dedicated customer groups of any brand in the category, we hope to assist 40 Tons’ incredible, on-the-ground work to make lasting change.”

About HARA Brands

HARA Brands is a diversified smoking accessory and lifestyle company that designs and sells innovative products for consumers and industry partners, offering faster lead times and higher margins for premium merchandise. Partnering with convenience stores, smoke shops and other retailers, its brands include Hemper , Goody Glass and Smokefiends , incorporating a variety of core essentials dedicated to the smoking world, such as novelty glass products, Quick Hitters , cones , and other rolling paper goods. For more information, visit harabrands.com and follow HARA Brands on social media at @HemperCo and @Smokefiends.

About 40 Tons Brand 40 Tons is a Black, woman-owned, social impact, premium cannabis, clothing and accessories brand from Los Angeles, California. Representing those impacted by the system — cannabis prisoners, victims of the War on Drugs, their families and loved ones — while a booming billion dollar industry flourishes across the globe, 40 Tons was founded by the very legacy operators who’ve helped build the cannabis industry during the course of battle. With true know-how, the scars to prove it, and 40,000+ cannabis prisoners still locked-up, 40 Tons is 100% real, authentic cannabis and cannabis culture standing up for those who fought, and still fight today, the tired and traumatic war over legalization. For more information, visit 40tons.co and follow 40 Tons Brand on social media at @40TonsBrand