Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Henderson Auctions Holds Highly Successful June 2022 Collector Motor Series Auction at Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum in Birmingham, Alabama

Henderson Auctions Holds Highly Successful June 2022 Collector Motor Series Auction at Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum in Birmingham, Alabama

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Bank-Seized Auction Collection Brings Top Dollar at Auction

Sold $473,000

Sold $473,000
Sold $473,000

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum in Birmingham, Alabama, USA, was host to another impressive collector motoring auction held by Henderson Auctions. This is the second of Henderson’s Collector Motor Series auctions held at the Barber Museum, with the next scheduled for Oct. 29, 2022. With a limited offering of 115 lots, including motorcycles and scooters and just 94 cars, the auction resulted in over $10 million in sales. The auction was held in the Grand Atrium of the Barber Museum on Saturday, June 25, and followed a VIP preview party held the evening before. Both the preview party and the auction were well attended by collector motoring enthusiasts from around the world. Registered bidders were from 43 states in the U.S. and 12 countries abroad. Interesting facts about the auction: successful bidders from 26 states in the U.S., plus Switzerland, Cyprus, and The Czech Republic; 115 lots including 94 collector cars, over $10 million in sales; the auction included 27 cars selling without reserve from one bank-seized collection, including pre-war cars from Rolls-Royce, Packard, Stutz, Delahaye, Delage, and Peugeot, plus classic muscle cars, race cars, and trucks; 89% of all lots were sold at auction; additional sales are pending after the auction.

“The June Collector Motor Series auction was wildly successful,” said Lawrence Green, CEO of Henderson Auctions. “We couldn’t be more excited with the results for our clients. It is a sincere privilege to be able to hold our auctions at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum. I believe it is the finest motoring museum in the world and it’s always a pleasure to work with Mr. Barber and his team. We are already planning our Fall auction to be held Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, and our Spring auction in May of 2023.”

The June 2022 Henderson Collector Motor Series auction had some impressive cars on offer for bidders to pursue, including race cars, American muscle cars, Pre-War American and European classics, and exotics.

“My father, Marvin Henderson, founded our family auction firm 65 years ago,” said Jeff Henderson, President of Henderson Auctions. “While we are known as leaders in the construction equipment, heavy truck, and commercial maritime auction industry, the collector car auctions have always been a passion. My father would be proud of what we are accomplishing with our Collector Motor Series division. After all, what could be more fun than putting people in their dream cars?”

The top cars sold in Birmingham included:

1939 Bugatti Type 57C Gangloff Coupe (Lot #65)- $1,100,000 >

1937 Delahaye 135 Coupe Des Alpes (Lot #64) – $748,000 >

1938 Peugeot Darl’mat (Lot #63) – $671,000 >

1939 Delage D6-70 Drophead (Lot #62) – $583,000 >

1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda (Lot #67) – $577,500 >

2017 Lamborghini Aventador (Lot #61.2) – $473,000 >

Contact Information: Henderson Auctions Tricia Ory, 225-686-2252 extension 108, tricia@hendersonauctions.com

Related Images

Image 1: Sold $473,000

2017 Lamborghini Aventador (Lot #61.2) – $473,000

Image 2: Birmingham Motor Sports Museum Auction Venue

Image 3: June 25, 2022, Auction

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Sold $473,000

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.