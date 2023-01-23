A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking the image or link below.

‘H650’ engine and exhaust package boost V8 power from 420 bhp to 650 bhp – a 55 percent increase

Benchmark 0-60 mph sprint takes a mere 5.3 seconds – nearly one second faster than stock

Comprehensive upgrade applicable to GM’s 6.2-liter V8 found in Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Suburban, Chevrolet Tahoe, and GMC Yukon

Hennessey Performance Kit includes a 2.9-liter supercharger, intercooler, upgraded pushrods, enhanced engine management, and a stainless steel cat-back exhaust system.

GM V8 engine upgrade is backed by a 3-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty, priced from MSRP $27,950

SEALY, Texas, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has released a comprehensive new performance upgrade package for the Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Suburban, Chevrolet Tahoe, and GMC Yukon. Hennessey’s boost in output for vehicles with the GM 6.2-liter V8 takes power from the mild 420 bhp factory rating to a wild 650 bhp – entirely transforming the acceleration and driving dynamics of GM’s full-size SUVs.

Hennessey’s engineering team fits GM’s popular 6.2-liter V8 (L87 EcoTec3) with a robust 2.9-liter supercharger, high-flow intake system, high-flow intercooler, and a crankcase ventilation system. In addition, Chromoly pushrods are installed, and the engine management software is updated with HPE engine management calibration. Lastly, a stainless steel cat-back exhaust system (retaining stock exhaust tips) is installed to improve performance and soundtrack. The result is a dyno-proven 650 bhp and 658 lb-ft of torque.

During development, the ‘Hennessey Supercharged H650 Escalade’ – enhanced with an additional 230 horsepower – achieved 0 to 60 mph sprint in just 5.3 seconds. That was quick enough to leave the stock Cadillac Escalade, with its slower 6.1-second dash, in the rearview mirror. Likewise, the quarter mile run falls in just 13.5 seconds – a full second quicker than stock. Accompanying the increased power is a more robust full-throttle exhaust note, which perfectly complements the SUV’s enhanced performance.

Hennessey’s ‘H650’ upgrade fits a range of GM SUVs equipped with the 6.2-liter V8 – irrespective of trim level. These vehicles include the model year 2021 and onward Cadillac Escalade, Cadillac Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Suburban, Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon, and GMC Yukon XL.

John Hennessey, company Founder and CEO: “Our team is very excited about this supercharging development for GM’s 6.2-liter V8, as it offers a huge audience of GM SUV owners the ability to bump power by an impressive 230 horsepower – that’s a 55 percent increase in power. Additionally, the improved torque increases drivability at all speeds and enhances towing. The H650 upgrade literally transforms sedate family SUVs into performance vehicles.”

Although the performance of the 6.2-liter V8 is altered, Hennessey’s engineers retain all the legendary ride and drivability of the stock SUVs, leaving suspension modes, drive modes, and all-wheel drive modes unaltered. The Texas team’s production and the testing program includes a final performance assessment on the dyno and out on the open road.

Each upgraded ‘H650’ is fitted with a serial-numbered engine plaque. In addition, all vehicles are backed by Hennessey’s comprehensive 3-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty. The total cost for the upgrade is $27,950 – excluding the base GM SUV. Orders may be placed for international shipping through authorized GM retailers or Hennessey directly by calling +1 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com.

Specifications: Hennessey Supercharged H650 Escalade / Suburban / Tahoe / Yukon

POWER 650 bhp @ 5,500 rpm 658 lb-ft torque @ 4,200 rpm PERFORMANCE 0-60 mph: 5.3 seconds ¼ mile: 13.5 seconds UPGRADES TO STANDARD ESCALADE 6.2-LITER V8 2.9-Liter Supercharger System High-Flow Intercooling System High-Flow Air Induction System Chromoly Hardened Pushrods Crankcase Ventilation System Stainless Steel Cat-Back Exhaust System HPE Engine Management Calibration All Necessary Gaskets, Fluids & Hardware OTHER Professional Installation Chassis Dyno Tuning & Road Testing Serial-Numbered Engine Plaque Hennessey Exterior Badging 3-year / 36,000 Mile Limited Warranty OPTIONAL EXTRAS 22-inch Forged Wheels – $4,950 Six-Piston Brembo Brakes (Front) – $7,950

Package prices and contents are subject to change. Contact Hennessey Performance for details.

Images – Hennessey Supercharged H650 Escalade: DOWNLOAD

Video – Hennessey Supercharged Escalade H650 Dyno: WATCH

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from a wide variety of brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 85 team members, and capacity to work on 40-50 vehicles at a time, Hennessey Performance is one of the world’s leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. The twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 hypercar sold out in 2021, with customer deliveries taking place from 2021-2023. A Roadster variant joined the F5 coupe in 2022, also boasting 1,817 bhp and capable of speeds in excess of 300 mph. The company is delivering like never before on its mission of ‘making fast cars faster.’

HennesseySpecialVehicles.com | HennesseyPerformance.com

About John Hennessey

As the company founder and CEO, John Hennessey lives and breathes fast, fun cars. John developed a passion for performance while competing at world-renowned motorsport events, including Pikes Peak, the Silver State Classic, and the Bonneville Salt Flats (where he set a class world record).

What started in 1991, modifying imports out of his garage, soon morphed into building 1,000-horsepower twin-turbo Dodge Vipers that gained international recognition in car magazines such as Motor Trend, Car and Driver, Top Gear, and Road and Track.

Known as an American icon of speed, John has achieved his vision to be the top automotive tuner and builder in the U.S. With a global sales footprint covering the U.S., Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East, he continues to find ways to engineer greater performance from some of the world’s most iconic vehicles alongside the creation of the company’s world-class hypercar – the Hennessey Venom F5.

