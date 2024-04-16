A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

‘H850 Escalade-V’ achieves 850 bhp (up 25 percent) and 855 lb-ft torque (up 31 percent)

Hennessey upgrade to 2024 Escalade-V limited to 100 exclusive models

Supercharged V8 engine enhancement backed by 3-Year / 36,000-mile limited warranty

SEALY, Texas, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hennessey , the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has released a comprehensive new performance upgrade package for the 2024 Cadillac Escalade-V. Hennessey’s engineers take the hand-built, supercharged GM 6.2-liter V8 from the standard 682 horsepower to 850 bhp at 6,200 rpm – a 25 percent rise. The torque figure is enhanced further still, growing 31 percent to 855 lb-ft at 4,600 rpm. The Hennessey enhancements make the ‘H850 Escalade-V’ one of the quickest and highest-horsepower full-size SUVs on the market.

Hennessey’s engineering team comprehensively overhauls the Escalade-V’s powertrain, with improvements including a new air induction system, a ported supercharger, high-flow cylinder heads, custom camshaft, upgraded throttle body, plus new intake and exhaust valves. In addition, following extensive R&D testing, Hennessey applies its HPE engine management calibration. H850 Escalade-V owners can also add the optional Hennessey Performance 22-inch performance wheels in either gloss black or polished silver.

In testing, the Hennessey team pitted the three-row luxury SUV against the king of full-size performance trucks – a stock 2024 RAM TRX. The TRX boasts a factory 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds, and can smash a ¼ mile in around 12.3 seconds – but, the power of the H850 Escalade-V saw it outpace the TRX from the off, to finish its run several truck lengths clear.

John Hennessey, company Founder and CEO: “Extreme-performance SUVs are one of my favorite types of vehicle to drive – their sleeper status is such a great contrast to their supercar-like performance! Our 850-horsepower version of the Escalade-V brings heaps of performance to this luxury full-size SUV, doing the GM supercharged V8 engine justice. We’re only making 100 of these H850 models, so they’re sure to be exclusive.”

Hennessey ensures total customer peace of mind by supplying each H850 Escalade-V with a 3-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty. Also, despite all the enhancements to the 6.2-liter V8, Hennessey’s engineers retain all the legendary ride and drivability of the stock SUV, with all suspension and drive modes unaltered. The Texas team’s production and testing program includes a final performance assessment on an AWD dyno and drivability testing on Hennessey’s private test track, the Pennzoil Proving Ground.

Each upgraded ‘H850’ is fitted with a serial-numbered engine plaque and signature badging. Production is in full swing and orders may be placed for US and international shipping through authorized GM retailers, or Hennessey directly by calling +1 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com .

Specifications: Hennessey H850 Escalade-V

POWER 850 bhp @ 6,200 rpm 855 lb-ft torque @ 4,600 rpm UPGRADES TO STANDARD SUPERCHARGED 6.2-LITER V8 Ported Supercharger Hennessey Upper Pulley Upgrade Hennessey Air Induction System Hennessey Custom Camshaft Upgraded Crankcase Ventilation System High-Flow Cylinder Heads Hennessey Throttle Body Upgrade Upgraded Valve Springs and Retainers Upgraded Intake Valves and Exhaust Valves Upgraded Lifters and Push Rods HPE Engine Management Calibration All Necessary Gaskets, Fluids, and Hardware OTHER Professional Installation Chassis Dyno Tuning and Road Testing Serial-Numbered Engine Plaque Hennessey Exterior Badging 3-year / 36,000 Mile Limited Warranty OPTIONAL EXTRAS Performance Wheel Upgrade 22-inch Gloss Black or Polished Silver Wheels

Package prices and contents are subject to change. Contact Hennessey Performance for details.

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports and muscle cars since 1991, the company has also applied its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from various brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 100 team members, and capacity to simultaneously work on 40-50 vehicles, Hennessey Performance is one of the world’s leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. HennesseyPerformance.com

About Hennessey Special Vehicles

The Hennessey Special Vehicles team was formed to create the world-record-breaking hypercars, the Hennessey Venom GT (270.49 mph in 2014) – still the world’s fastest manual car, and the current world-record-holding ‘fastest convertible’ the Hennessey Venom GT Roadster (265.5 mph in 2016).

In 2020, Hennessey Special Vehicles launched the 100% bespoke, twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 Coupe, which sold out in 2021. An open-top Roadster and track-focused Revolution variant joined the F5 Coupe in 2022 and 2023, boasting the F5’s prodigious 1,817 bhp ‘Fury’ engine. In mid-2023, the Texas-based company revealed the Venom F5 Revolution Roadster, which combines visceral open-air motoring with a racing circuit focus. The company is delivering like never before on its mission of ‘making fast cars faster’. HennesseySpecialVehicles.com

