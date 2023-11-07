Hennessey H1000 ‘Last Stand’ Dodge Challenger and Charger celebrate the final run of the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat HEMI V8

Comprehensive upgrades raise engine output to 1,000 horsepower — within striking distance of the SRT Demon 170 — while running on pump-unleaded gasoline

Production is limited to 50 exclusive examples of coupe and sedan, each distinguished with carbon-fiber upgrades, performance street wheels and tires, and unique badging

All Challenger and Charger ‘Last Stand’ models are backed by Hennessey’s 3-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty

SEALY, Texas, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer, and high-performance vehicle creator, celebrates the nine-year run of the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat HEMI V8 with limited edition ‘Last Stand’ models of the popular Dodge SRT Challenger and Charger models.

Dodge’s admired supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat HEMI V8 is offered in both its Challenger coupe and Charger sedan models in a variety of trims — Hellcat, Jailbreak, Redeye, and Super Stock — with outputs of up to 807 horsepower. Hennessey’s expert technicians, who have been ‘making fast cars faster’ for more than 32 years, fit the engine with a larger supercharger (non-Redeye models only), upgraded fuel injectors, a high-flow induction system, pulley upgrade, stainless-steel long tube headers, high-flow catalytic converters, and a crankcase ventilation system.

New engine calibration raises the output to an astonishing 1,000 horsepower and 948 lb-ft of torque. That’s only 25 horsepower shy of the automaker’s flagship SRT Demon 170 — and the Hennessey H1000 ‘Last Stand’ editions run on pump-unleaded gasoline. The Hennessey upgrades enable both models to sprint to 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds, while a quarter mile is dispensed in 9.9 seconds at 141 mph.

The Hennessey H1000 ‘Last Stand’ editions are differentiated by their lightweight carbon-fiber appointments — new rear spoiler, front splitter, side skirts, and rear diffuser. All boast distinctive 20-inch alloy wheels that can be optioned with either a gloss black or graphite-colored finish, special heritage ‘Last Stand’ graphics, and a plaque denoting the serial number for each of the 50 limited edition Challenger and Charger models.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: “The Challenger and Charger are two of our most popular models, with monstrous horsepower in a comfortable and capable chassis. While it’s sad to see the 6.2-liter HEMI go, I’m pleased to commemorate its near-decade run with our unique ‘Last Stand’ models that pair the 1,000 horsepower output with the sleek look of carbon fiber and other exterior performance upfits.”

The H1000 ‘Last Stand’ upgrade is available on 2021-2023 Dodge SRT Challenger and Charger models. All upgrades are backed by Hennessey’s comprehensive 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty. Already in build at Hennessey’s Sealy, Texas manufacturing facility, the Last Stand is available for global shipping. It may be ordered through authorized Hennessey Performance Dodge dealers or Hennessey directly through HennesseyPerformance.com or by calling +1 979.885.1300.

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports and muscle cars since 1991, the company has also applied its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from various brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 100 team members, and capacity to simultaneously work on 40-50 vehicles, Hennessey Performance is one of the world’s leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. HennesseyPerformance.com

About Hennessey Special Vehicles

The Hennessey Special Vehicles team was formed to create the world-record-breaking hypercars, the Hennessey Venom GT (270.49 mph in 2014) and the current world-record-holding ‘fastest convertible’ the Hennessey Venom GT Roadster (265.5 mph in 2016).

In 2020, Hennessey Special Vehicles launched the 100% bespoke, twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 Coupe, which sold out in 2021. An open-top Roadster and track-focused Revolution variant joined the F5 Coupe in 2022 and 2023, boasting the F5’s prodigious 1,817 bhp ‘Fury’ engine. In mid-2023, the Texas-based company revealed the Venom F5 Revolution Roadster, which combines visceral open-air motoring with a racing circuit focus. The company is delivering like never before on its mission of ‘making fast cars faster.’ HennesseySpecialVehicles.com

