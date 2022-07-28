Breaking News
Henry Crown and Company to Target Private Assets in German-Speaking Markets with the Hire of Andreas Holtschneider

CHICAGO, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Henry Crown and Company (“HCC”) today announced the appointment of German national Andreas Holtschneider as Investment Partner to accelerate the deployment of its private equity investment strategy in the DACH1 markets. Andreas brings over 12 years of international private equity experience, including in industrials and business services. This hire is part of a broader reinforcement of HCC’s organization; two Investment Partners, each with geographic expertise, have recently been hired.

With these hires, HCC has doubled its number of Investment Partners, signaling the group’s intentions to increase the weight of private assets in its portfolio.

HCC seeks to invest in companies exhibiting mega-trends driving the economy such as consumer experience, health awareness, sustainability and digital/technology. HCC’s mandate is flexible; investments can range from EUR 50 million to EUR 250 million for a majority or minority stake with influence, and thanks to the group’s permanent capital, holding periods can be significantly long.

James S. Crown, President, Henry Crown and Company, stated, “I am pleased to count Andreas Holtschneider as one of our Investment Partners. HCC stands to benefit from his industry expertise as well as his extensive and diverse network in the DACH markets where he will be instrumental in deal generation.”

Andreas Holtschneider added, “Henry Crown and Company’s permanent capital and track record of value creation make it an attractive partner for private companies. Together with this talented team, I look forward to strengthening HCC’s portfolio with additional long-term compounders.”

About Henry Crown and Company

Henry Crown and Company is a Chicago-based, privately-held operation that manages business interests and coordinates investments falling into four broadly-defined categories: publicly-traded securities, real estate, investment funds, and privately-held operating companies. The Company owns and operates a diversified group of companies spanning the United States, Canada, Western Europe and Asia.

Contacts

Henry Crown and Company Media:
Brett Friedland
312-897-7286
bfriedland@henry-crown.com

1 Germany, Austria, Switzerland

 

